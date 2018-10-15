Have a pumpkin party with pumpkin soup, butternut squash pasta & a pumpkin spice latte cake

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Lifestyle expert and food blogger Shay Shull is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to share three of her favorite fall recipes from her cookbook "Mix & Match Mama: Meal Planner." She shows us how to make pasta with sausage and butternut squash, savory pumpkin and sausage soup and a pumpkin-spiced bundt cake with cinnamon frosting.

"I love this recipe because the creaminess of the squash pairs perfectly with the flavorful sausage," says Shull.

"This recipe is a perfect starter course or a cozy main supper for a warming autumn dinner."

"I have 101 bundt cake recipes on my website, but this one is my very favorite. It's always moist, it's always delicious and it always tastes just like fall."

