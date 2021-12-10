In prison, this chef found something worth living for — and a reason to give back

One powerful memory set the wheels in motion for everything that would follow. "I was thinking about when I was incarcerated and my mom was dying, they took me out in shackles and handcuffs to go say goodbye to my mama on her deathbed. I lived on the honor floor that had certain privileges; the officer allowed the women to cook and make food. But I'm thinking I'll come back, cry into my pillow and turn the lights out. But when I came in, my friends scooped me up and they had a whole spread laid out. And what did we do? Storytell. I told them about my mommy, how she was leaving this world, we cried, we ate, then we cried some more, then we ate some more. Before we knew it, it was late. And it was a moment.

"That moment is why I tell people food is so important, people are so important. And why we need our own kitchen, stories that come from other women. Not all of our stories are pretty stories, and they're not meant to be. They're inspiring stories of what we overcame. And now we need a job. A place where we won't be judged to get back to this New York City that we love. So here we go, a catering company, soul food, connect it to justice, hiring incarcerated women, and not just the food — we gotta do the storytelling!"

Richardson cooking catfish at one of the virtual cooking classes she taught during the pandemic. Courtesy Sharon Richardson

Richardson has been home for 11 years now and calls Reentry Rocks and Just Soul Catering her "babies." But they have a lot of growing up to do, and her dreams for them inspire her to continue pushing, growing, fighting.

"They are both justice-involved entities. They work together jointly. With Reentry Rocks, we have clients we put through our paid internship program a few times a year. But the women that have graduated from our internship program, they're kind of, like, in waiting."

She wants to do more, help more, but she needs the resources. "I rent an office, I rent a kitchen to run these things. What I am longing to do is find my own space, helping formerly incarcerated people make a life for themselves. You have these big dreams and these big ideas and you're creating them, but you can't do it unless you have what you need in funding to get there. But whether the money comes or not, we are still going to have our mission to help formerly incarcerated women (come) home.

"Once you realize you have a purpose in life, hopefully you can go on and live it out and then we die, right? And we either leave a legacy behind, people that fell in love with us, were inspired by us or touched by who we are, or we leave behind bitterness and people that resented our relationships."

These days, Richardson is surrounded by love — and, of course, good food.

Richardson's chicken teriyaki, a popular dish she serves at catering events. Courtesy Sharon Richardson

"Just Soul Catering is about soul food, touching the hearts of those in New York City, feeding those that never sleep and love to eat," she said. "I was brought up in a West Indian family and lived in a neighborhood where there was Southern people all around me, jerk chicken, a little Caribbean too, mac and cheese, turkey wings, don't forget the banana pudding. My grandma was always in the kitchen."

When asked if that's where she learned to cook, she responded, "Recipes come from within. What I mean by that is, food is just food until you put the seasoning right. Myself and my cooks, we have a unique way and we have not had a complaint in six years. We make fried chicken, collard greens, traditional mac and cheese, we sit down and have meetings to talk about what we should add or take away."