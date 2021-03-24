Fans can drink up all the wise words Ina Garten and Melissa McCarthy have to offer.

The pair star in a new special for Discovery+ called “Cocktails and Tall Tales with Ina Garten and Melissa McCarthy” that will be available to stream this Friday.

In a clip teasing the show, the "Barefoot Contessa" star and cocktail expert teams up with the "Bridesmaids" actor to discuss how they enjoy drinking a whiskey sour, with Garten sharing an oversized glass as the perfect way to drink one.

“If your wrists get tired, you can dunk your head in it,” McCarthy jokes.

The Food Network star then recommends getting a highball glass.

“The key to cocktails is you put them in a cocktail shaker and shake it for 30 seconds, so it dilutes the drink a little bit,” Garten says. “Otherwise, it gets really, really strong.”

“Maybe that’s the part I skip,” McCarthy quips, injecting some of her trademark humor into the chat.

“In the special, shot on location from Ina’s home in East Hampton, New York, as well as from outside Sydney, Australia, where Melissa and her family have been the last few months, these two megastars invite fans to join them for cocktails and a unique one-on-one conversation,” Discovery said in a press release.

Garten, who is no stranger to showing how to make drinks during quarantine, said the chance to work with the movie star was a no-brainer, even suggesting that she and her husband, Jeffrey, are the perfect duo to befriend McCarthy and her husband, Ben Falcone.

“We have all been stuck home looking for new ways to make it through each day safely and when the opportunity to meet and maybe have a drink with Melissa was presented, I immediately cleared my schedule,” she said in a statement. “Melissa is a brilliant comedic talent who I have long admired and I think she and her husband Ben would make an excellent double-date couple for Jeffrey and myself.”

McCarthy was also anxious to sign up for the project.

“The fact that Ben and I are having a double-date via Zoom, with our soon-to-be new best friends Ina and Jeffrey Garten seems like a wonderful fever dream," she said. "I mean, two of our daughter’s first words were Ina and ganache ... Seriously.”

“Cocktails and Tall Tales with Ina Garten and Melissa McCarthy” premieres on Discovery+ this Friday.