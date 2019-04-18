Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

April 18, 2019, 9:02 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Randee Dawn

We never knew bagels could be dangerous! But actress Shay Mitchell has proved us wrong.

The "Pretty Little Liars" and "You" star posted a short video on her Instagram stories that showed her looking a little snaggletoothed after a brief encounter with two bagel sandwiches.

shaymitchell/Instagram

"This is what happens when you eat a bagel sandwich," she said in the video, panning the camera to reveal she was in her dentist's office. "A tooth comes out. This is what I get for eating two bagel sandwiches."

Nobody tell Ice-T!

We have many questions. Two bagel sandwiches? She must have been mighty hungry. And is the tooth actually missing, or just broken? And most important: What flavor was the bagel and its schmears?

She later posted on Instagram stories from home that she spent the evening watching Beyoncé's "Homecoming" on Netflix, so we're guessing she's already on the mend.

Food may be a necessary staple of life, but Mitchell is far from the only celebrity to have had a food-related injury: Former "Bachelorette" star Andi Dorfman managed to cut up her hand while slicing an avocado last June.

So let's all remember what mom always told us: take small bites and chew slowly, particularly when you've got a bounteous bagel feast.

Get well soon, Shay!