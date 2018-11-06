Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Aly Walansky

Thanksgiving may be something akin to the Super Bowl of cooking and meal prep, but here's a little secret about the holiday — everything doesn't need to be made from scratch.

It's perfectly acceptable to serve a pre-made turkey, sides or pie. In fact, if cooking anything for the holiday is just too much, there's no reason not to go ahead and order Thanksgiving dinner from a restaurant.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store is one of several restaurants that has come up with an inventive way of making a grandiose family dinner a lot less work, and this year it's offering a prepared Thanksgiving dinner for 10 people that costs about $11 a head.

On Monday, Cracker Barrel announced that it is going to offer prepared Thanksgiving meals that can be picked up from any store location from Nov. 17 to 25. The meal can be placed in the fridge and then just heated up on Thanksgiving Day.

The Heat n’ Serve Holiday Family Meal To-Go promises to serve 10 people (though we imagine that serving size could go up or down depending on how hungry your crew is) and costs $110, which comes out to a little more than $10 per person. That’s kind of a bargain for Thanksgiving dinner, because it would probably cost more money if someone bought all those ingredients and cooked them themselves … not to mention cost in time and energy.

The meal includes two turkey breasts, cornbread dressing, turkey gravy, cranberry relish, sweet yeast rolls, plus three sides. The side selection includes green beans, fried apples, hash browns, sweet potato casserole, macaroni and cheese, mashed potatoes, carrots and corn.

Green bean casserole is also an option but it will cost a little extra. The dish is a Thanksgiving must-have for a lot of Americans, so it's probably worth it. The meal also comes with a whole pumpkin pie and a whole pecan pie.

That's a heck of a lot of food!

For anyone feeding a smaller group, there’s also a Homestyle Turkey n’ Dressing Family meal which comes with about the same items as the larger meal, but serves six people and and costs $68.

Of course, for anyone that doesn’t feel like cooking at all, Cracker Barrel is open for dinner on Thanksgiving Day starting at 11 a.m. Those meals are $13 for an adult and $8 for a child. However, it’s a pretty busy day for the restaurant, so you may want to plan ahead and make reservations.

We're rather thankful for the option to spend Thanksgiving doing more eating and less cooking and prepping. Whether or not you admit to your guests that dinner was not actually made by your own hands is up to you.