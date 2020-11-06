Prepare for COVID-19's next wave: Stock your kitchen with these foods

As coronavirus cases continue to rise in the United States, people are bracing themselves for the next wave of the pandemic. Data from retailers and online shopping platforms suggests that people are already stocking up on staple items.

If you’re planning to spend more time at home than in previous weeks, buy accordingly, but don’t overbuy. That said, if you’ll be taking less frequent trips to the store, it’s helpful to have nutritious fresh, frozen and pantry foods on hand at home. With a mix of each, you can whip up a variety of meals and snacks, including easy options when you want to lighten up on your cooking load.

How to stock a healthy kitchen

While most Americans base meals around meat or poultry, fruits, veggies and other plant foods are really the foundation of a healthy diet and immune system. These foods provide critical vitamins, minerals, antioxidants and other bioactive compounds, so now’s a good time to try to address your family’s intake. Here are some must-have, mostly plant-based foods to keep at home, along with pro-tips for how to use them.

Fresh Food

Fill your cart with a mix of fresh fruits and vegetables (as well as frozen, canned and dried versions, which are addressed below), focusing on some of the longer-lasting ones. The perimeter of the supermarket is also where you’ll find seafood, poultry, eggs and dairy foods, so take stock of what you’ll need. Eat perishable items first, and then move on to your longer-lasting foods. For meat, poultry and seafood, you’ll need to freeze anything you won’t eat within two days. Here are some to seek out:

, like clementines and grapefruits, are excellent sources of immune-supporting vitamin C. Try brightening up a salad with segments or drizzle a half grapefruit with honey and broil it to have as a snack or healthier dessert. Hardy veggies , like broccoli, cauliflower and Brussels sprouts, contain a plant-compound, sulforaphane, which has antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. Plus, these veggies keep up to five days in the fridge. Batch roast them to serve alongside meals throughout the week.

Pantry foods

You can find nutritious gems in the center aisles. The focus should be on minimally processed foods. Here are some to try.

, like tuna and salmon, are great pantry staples. Seafood is a good source of selenium and zinc, which are minerals necessary for your immune system. Seafood is also rich in omega 3s. Try canned seafood in pasta salads or made into burgers. Condiments are a must-have at home, so take a quick inventory and buy what you need. Some ideas: Unsweetened jarred marinara, salad dressing, Dijon mustard and hot sauce.

Frozen Food

The frozen section has many wholesome options that will keep you nourished as you run low on perishable items. Here are some to keep at home.