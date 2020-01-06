Ready With Jenna reveals their January book club pick: 'Dear Edward'

Stephanie Laska makes sticking to a keto diet easy and delicious with low-carb tacos and protein-packed pizzas.

/ Source: TODAY
By Stephanie Laska

The new year is here and it's time to get started on those resolutions. Author Stephanie Laska, who has written about her own weight-loss journey, is joining the TODAY Food team to share a few of her favorite low-carb, keto-friendly recipes from her cookbook "The DIRTY, LAZY, KETO Cookbook: Bend the Rules to Lose the Weight!" She shows us how to prep differentproteins and veggies ahead of time and use them to make zucchini taco boats, protein-packed pizzas and easy breakfast egg cups.

Get The Recipe

I could eat pizza every day of my life! The cheesy crust in this keto version is so easy to make and it's packed with filling protein. I always top this pizza with extra vegetables, too.

Get The Recipe

When I first started my keto weight-loss journey, my family was not on board with changing their eating habits. They still wanted to eat rice and tortillas with their tacos. These taco boats let each family member customize their own dinner to please their unique tastes.

Get The Recipe

Making a low-carb breakfast on the go can be a challenge. These easy egg bites solve that problem. Make up a big batch early in the week then reheat them in the microwave for a quick morning meal.

Stephanie Laska