The new year is here and it's time to get started on those resolutions. Author Stephanie Laska, who has written about her own weight-loss journey, is joining the TODAY Food team to share a few of her favorite low-carb, keto-friendly recipes from her cookbook "The DIRTY, LAZY, KETO Cookbook: Bend the Rules to Lose the Weight!" She shows us how to prep differentproteins and veggies ahead of time and use them to make zucchini taco boats, protein-packed pizzas and easy breakfast egg cups.

TODAY has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by TODAY.

I could eat pizza every day of my life! The cheesy crust in this keto version is so easy to make and it's packed with filling protein. I always top this pizza with extra vegetables, too.

When I first started my keto weight-loss journey, my family was not on board with changing their eating habits. They still wanted to eat rice and tortillas with their tacos. These taco boats let each family member customize their own dinner to please their unique tastes.

Making a low-carb breakfast on the go can be a challenge. These easy egg bites solve that problem. Make up a big batch early in the week then reheat them in the microwave for a quick morning meal.

