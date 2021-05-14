Prep this French toast casserole ahead of time for an effortless brunch

Entertaining expert Elizabeth Heiskell of The Debutante Farmer is joining TODAY to share a few of her favorite brunch recipes from her new cookbook "Come On Over!: Southern Delicious for Every Day and Every Occasion." She show us how to make an easy, prep-ahead blueberry French toast casserole and sparkling lemon cocktails.

Blueberry French toast is the best way I can think of to greet a new day. My alarm goes off at 5 a.m., five days a week. Off to yoga I go; my weeks are very structured, and I usually cater on Saturday nights. By the time Sunday comes, I am ready to relax. This blueberry French toast is an amazing way to celebrate Sunday. You can assemble it on Friday or Saturday and let it sit in the fridge. It actually does better because all that yummy goodness has time to really soak into the bread. Blueberry season in Mississippi is long and plentiful. I will go to the farmers market to stock up and will eat half in the car on the way home. I put them in salads, on cereal, in smoothies and in this delicious French toast.

Specialty cocktails are a fun way to add an unforgettable detail to any party. This one is super simple, with only three ingredients. Served in champagne flutes or coupe glasses, it's elegant enough for fancy evening affairs but also couldn't be any more refreshing on a hot summer day.

