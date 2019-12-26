Make Christmas morning magical with easy, prep-ahead brunch recipes

Here’s how to score some of the best deals of the year on electronics, clothing and travel

Dec. 25, 201904:47

/ Source: TODAY
By Laura Vitale

YouTube star Laura Vitale is joining TODAY to share her go-to Christmas brunch recipes. She shows us how to make sausage and cheese breakfast casserole, yogurt with sweet honey, espresso martinis and slow-cooker hot chocolate.

Sausage and Leek Breakfast Casserole
Laura Vitale

Making a casserole for Christmas morning works so well because you can assemble it the night before, pop it in the fridge and in the morning, all you have to do is put it in the oven!

Yogurt with Honey and Pomegranate
Laura Vitale

I eat this most days for breakfast; it's light yet filling. I never buy flavored yogurt because I often find it to be way too sweet and tastes completely artificial to me. I prefer to sweeten and flavor it myself and it always tastes delicious! It's also a great way to make a brunch a bit more personalized because everyone can assemble their yogurt parfaits according to their preference.

Slow-Cooker Hot Chocolate
Laura Vitale

This hot chocolate tastes just like a melted candy bar! The combo of the chocolate with the creme de menthe makes it feel very holiday appropriate.

Espresso Martini
Laura Vitale

Turning leftover espresso into martinis is such a treat! These cool cocktails are so fun because it's like having a rich cup of coffee and after dinner drink all in one.

If you like those Christmas morning recipes, you should also try these:

Ham and Gruyere Quiche
Elizabeth Heiskell
Challah French Toast
Alejandra Ramos
Laura Vitale