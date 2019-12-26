Make Christmas morning magical with easy, prep-ahead brunch recipes

YouTube star Laura Vitale is joining TODAY to share her go-to Christmas brunch recipes. She shows us how to make sausage and cheese breakfast casserole, yogurt with sweet honey, espresso martinis and slow-cooker hot chocolate.

Making a casserole for Christmas morning works so well because you can assemble it the night before, pop it in the fridge and in the morning, all you have to do is put it in the oven!

I eat this most days for breakfast; it's light yet filling. I never buy flavored yogurt because I often find it to be way too sweet and tastes completely artificial to me. I prefer to sweeten and flavor it myself and it always tastes delicious! It's also a great way to make a brunch a bit more personalized because everyone can assemble their yogurt parfaits according to their preference.

This hot chocolate tastes just like a melted candy bar! The combo of the chocolate with the creme de menthe makes it feel very holiday appropriate.

Turning leftover espresso into martinis is such a treat! These cool cocktails are so fun because it's like having a rich cup of coffee and after dinner drink all in one.

