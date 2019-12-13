Post a photo eating Oreos for a chance to win $10,000

When does snacking feel the most special in your family? Is just before bedtime dunking cookies in milk, making s'mores by a cozy fire or sitting with the extended family dipping crackers in a festive holiday dip?

Whichever way people prefer to snack, Mondelez, the company that owns Oreo, Wheat Thins and more, wants to see it. For anyone looking for some extra cash (and family time — because that's priceless), Mondelez is hosting a contest through Dec. 31 where people can share their joyous little snacking moments online. The grand prize? $10,000!

Here's what you have to do to enter.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha Privacy Policy | Terms of Service

Simply snap a photo of yourself, your mom, your kids, the bus driver or your neighbor three doors down posing with or eating their Mondelez snack of choice: Oreos, Wheat Thins, Ritz, Honey Maid graham crackers, Nilla Wafers or Triscuits. Then post the pic to Instagram or Twitter with the hashtags #ShareYourJoyWithUs and #sweepstakes or upload directly onto the site, Share Your Joy With Us.

According to a company spokesperson, the contest was inspired by a report conducted by Mondelez and the Harris Poll that found how important snacking is to American families, particularly when it comes to bridging the gap between generations. The study found 87% of parents felt they connected with their kids when sharing a snack they once enjoyed as a child, and 77% of adults said some of their warmest childhood memories involved having a special nosh with their parents.

While the contest is meant to encourage together time among families, the guidelines welcome everyone to post. So far, families and individuals of all ages have taken a shot at the grand prize by posing with their favorite snack.

How cute is this holiday-themed elfette with her Nilla Wafers and Oreos?

This ritzy lady clearly loves her Ritz crackers.

One mama-daughter combo only have eyes for Oreos.

These gals took Ritz Cracker Turtle Cookies to the next level with their spread.

All we need now is shot of Hoda Kotb and her daughters eating her favorite Oreo Reindeer truffles — that would be a winner!