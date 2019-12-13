Post a photo eating Oreos for a chance to win $10,000

The list is out! These are Shop TODAY’s hottest gift picks for the holiday season

By Erica Chayes Wida

When does snacking feel the most special in your family? Is just before bedtime dunking cookies in milk, making s'mores by a cozy fire or sitting with the extended family dipping crackers in a festive holiday dip?

Whichever way people prefer to snack, Mondelez, the company that owns Oreo, Wheat Thins and more, wants to see it. For anyone looking for some extra cash (and family time — because that's priceless), Mondelez is hosting a contest through Dec. 31 where people can share their joyous little snacking moments online. The grand prize? $10,000!

Here's what you have to do to enter.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY.

Simply snap a photo of yourself, your mom, your kids, the bus driver or your neighbor three doors down posing with or eating their Mondelez snack of choice: Oreos, Wheat Thins, Ritz, Honey Maid graham crackers, Nilla Wafers or Triscuits. Then post the pic to Instagram or Twitter with the hashtags #ShareYourJoyWithUs and #sweepstakes or upload directly onto the site, Share Your Joy With Us.

According to a company spokesperson, the contest was inspired by a report conducted by Mondelez and the Harris Poll that found how important snacking is to American families, particularly when it comes to bridging the gap between generations. The study found 87% of parents felt they connected with their kids when sharing a snack they once enjoyed as a child, and 77% of adults said some of their warmest childhood memories involved having a special nosh with their parents.

While the contest is meant to encourage together time among families, the guidelines welcome everyone to post. So far, families and individuals of all ages have taken a shot at the grand prize by posing with their favorite snack.

How cute is this holiday-themed elfette with her Nilla Wafers and Oreos?

✨ t r a d i t i o n ✨⁣ ⁣ What’s your favorite thing to make and bring to family holiday gatherings? ⁣ ⁣ #sponsored | My favorite is making banana pudding and I only use @nillawafers with it. As a cherry on top, I added an @oreo since it’s my husband favorite.⁣ ⁣ So happy to teach Aeva how to make it and enjoyed putting everything together. Practicing what we’re bringing to our thanksgiving dinner next week ⁣ ⁣ I’d love to see your #shareyourjoy moment with us withy our own favorite recipe using nabisco products. ⁣ ⁣ NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to residents of the 50 United States, D.C., and Puerto Rico, 18 and older. Ends: 12/31/19. Void where prohibited. Visit ShareYourJoywithUs.com to enter, play & for Official Rules. #ShareYourJoyWithUs #sponsored #nillawafers #thanksgivingdinner #holidayfood #azblogger #familymeals #contentcreators #mombloggers #dessertsofinstagram

This ritzy lady clearly loves her Ritz crackers.

@nabiscosnacks #ShareYourJoyWithUs #Sweepstakes

One mama-daughter combo only have eyes for Oreos.

#sponsored The cold is starting to roll in and as some of you may already know, I am not a fan. However, there are a few things I love about this time of year. Holidays, being one of them! There is something special about the holiday season and being cooped up inside on a cold night, watching a family movie and snacking on OREO cookies. It’s the simple traditions that allow us to create memories and joyful experiences with family. Mandi recently taught Lennon an @Oreo dunking hack using a fork and she thinks it’s the coolest trick ever! Be sure to post a picture of your own Nabisco Holiday joy using #ShareYourJoyWithUs for a chance to win! NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to residents of the 50 United States, D.C., and Puerto Rico, 18 and older. Ends: 12/31/19. Void where prohibited. Visit ShareYourJoywithUs.com to enter, play & for Official Rules.

These gals took Ritz Cracker Turtle Cookies to the next level with their spread.

Hoda's Oreo Reindeer Truffles
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Hoda Kotb
