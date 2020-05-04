Popeyes hiring out-of-work musicians to record its iconic 'Love That Chicken' jingle

With entertainment venues shuttered across the country and thousands of gigs canceled, musicians' livelihoods have been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic. On Monday, one of the nation's largest chicken chains announced a new competition that will help several singers and songwriters make some extra cash while they're stuck at home.

Popeyes is holding a competition that will not only pay out-of-work musicians, but also provide some major exposure by letting them re-record the chain's instantly recognizable "Love That Chicken" jingle.

"No way to make money playing music these days?" reads an ad for the campaign. "We know times are tough and venues are closed. So we have a new venue for musicians to play. Our ads."

The fast-food chain, famous for its viral fried chicken sandwich, is asking musicians nationwide to record a unique version of the Popeyes jingle from the safety of their homes for a chance to be featured in a Popeyes commercial. The ads, which will air on TV and radio, will spotlight the creativity of musicians across the country, while also showcasing the chain's signature chicken meals, of course.

To enter, musicians (who are not members of a union) may visit Popeyes' website to play from the official "Love That Chicken" sheet music or, if they don't read music, they can learn the song via a play-along video. Entrants will then be able to submit their demo recordings on social media using the hashtag #LoveThatJingle.

Popeyes says that while its original jingle was inspired by the spirit of New Orleans jazz, musicians who perform in all styles of music and play a myriad of instruments are encouraged to apply. Popeyes would not disclose exactly how many musicians will be chosen, or how much they are paying for the new recordings, but those selected will receive a "one-time fee for the usage of their recording." After the winners are chosen, they will be contacted with specifications for how to record the best-sounding version of their jingle from home.

The melodious campaign originally started last week in Popeyes' hometown of New Orleans, where live jazz music is known to fill the streets throughout the year. On Thursday, the chicken chain took out an ad in The Times-Picayune with a callout to all eligible musicians, but it was so popular that they decided to open up the contest to people nationwide.

Now, with its #LoveThatJingle campaign, the popular fast-food chain will be shining a spotlight on talented performers who are currently unable to showcase their talents in traditional venues.

Demo jingles must be submitted by May 10, and winners will be notified on or before May 17.