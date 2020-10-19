Popeyes brings back popular Cajun-style turkeys for Thanksgiving

As the holiday season quickly approaches, it seems like many of the seasonal traditions we hold dear — from trick or treating to large holiday gatherings — will look a lot different this year. However, it seems there are still a few traditions that we can still count on!

At a time when the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends scaled-down Thanksgiving festivities, Popeyes Cajun Style Turkey will be returning just in time for the big day. The turkey, which comes precooked, may just be the perfect option for the person used to traveling for the holidays who now finds themselves hosting something smaller at home for the first time.

Popeyes Cajun Style Turkey has been around since at least 2012, and has been a hit in recent years. It’s delicious too, as the turkey is “hand-rubbed and infused with zesty Louisiana-style seasonings,” according to a statement emailed to TODAY.

Despite this being a seasonal menu option for years now, social media seemed pretty surprised they could buy a turkey at Popeyes!

Popeyes Cajun Turkey for Thanksgiving? Ummm yes please. — Ryan Lounsbury (@RyanLounsbury) October 19, 2020

Did I just see you can order a Cajun turkey at Popeye’s in their commercial? — Tina Macuha (@TinaMacuha) October 19, 2020

Popeyes commerical: Don't forget to order a cajun turkey.



Me: considering to order a cajun turkey pic.twitter.com/OlEkoPTSEm — Raymundo (@MrTriay) October 18, 2020

The turkey will be available at participating Popeyes locations nationwide, starting at $39.99 and can be pre-ordered from a specific restaurant location by calling or visiting in person, while supplies last.

While this limited-time dish doesn’t come with any sides, there are an array of options already on the Popeyes menu that can be added to the order. Mashed potatoes and gravy, biscuits, green beans, even red beans and rice, are available a la carte and would go rather perfectly with a more traditional Thanksgiving feast.

Still prefer the home-cooked turkey experience? Capture the flavors via Curtis Stone’s homemade Cajun-roasted turkey, which he shared with TODAY.

Thanksgiving will undoubtedly look pretty different this year — but no one says it won't still be delicious!