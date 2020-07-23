Sweet or salty? Popcorn M&M's aims to take care of both cravings

Choosing between a sweet and a salty snack isn't always an easy decision. Thankfully, the newest flavor of M&M's ⁠— popcorn! ⁠— offers the perfect solution for people who want the best of both worlds.

The new snack features yellow packaging, perhaps to make people think of butter, and includes a blue M&M character holding a football and a box of popcorn.

The popcorn flavor is described on its packaging as "milk chocolate with a crisp rice center." The sweet and buttery treat has already been spotted at grocery stores around the United States.

The Impulsive Buy, a snack rating website, purchased a bag of the new snack and shared a review.

"The scent of these is outstanding as they do nail the essence of a creamy, buttery milk chocolate concoction," their reviewer wrote. "However, please don’t get your hopes up too too much as the smell doesn’t fully translate to the taste of them, unfortunately, but it does get pretty gosh darn close."

Ultimately, the popcorn M&M's earned a respectable 8/10 rating from the website.

An M&M's representative told TODAY Food the snack was rolled out to stores nationwide in mid-July, ahead of the upcoming Halloween candy season. The popcorn flavor is available in the usual M&M's sizes: single (1.35 oz.), share size (2.83 oz.) and a lay-down bag (7.44 oz.).

It's not the first time M&M's has married sweet and salty flavors. Pretzel M&M's, which come in a blue bag, have been around for years. We guess the two flavors will have a tug of war on their hands to see which one is more popular!