It's a sad day for anyone who has ever truly loved a legume. On Wednesday, Planters announced it has killed off the iconic Mr. Peanut for the sake of good television.

The snack company revealed that Mr. Peanut's untimely demise occurred following a horrible car accident with his friends, actors Wesley Snipes and Matt Walsh. The three men (or two men and a monocle-wearing legume) were taking a road trip through winding, desert canyon roads when an armadillo caused the NUTmobile to swerve off a cliff. The three travelers ended up hanging from a small branch high above a canyon.

As a final act of heroism, Mr. Peanut purposely fell to his death in order to save Snipes and Walsh. He died respectably still wearing his top hat.

He was only 104.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha Privacy Policy | Terms of Service

“It’s with heavy hearts that we confirm Mr. Peanut has passed away at 104 years old,” Samantha Hess, Planters brand manager at Kraft Heinz, said in a statement. “He will be remembered as the legume who always brought people together for nutty adventures and a good time."

For those who wish to witness Mr. Peanut's fatal sacrifice, the commercial, which first went live on social media Wednesday, will also air during the Super Bowl pregame show.

And no American will have to cry alone. Planter's other Super Bowl commercial, which is set to air during the third quarter of the game, will allow viewers to mourn Mr. Peanut during his funeral.

Fans who wish to celebrate Mr. Peanut's life, can keep their eyes peeled for one of three NUTmobiles circling the country in real life between now and Feb. 2 to get a special Mr. Peanut pin. From Friday, Jan. 24, through Jan. 27, people can also win packaging that showcases Mr. Peanut's transformation over the years since his birth in 1916.

For a chance to win, follow Mr. Peanut's social media, now titled "The Estate of Mr. Peanut," on Friday.

It is with heavy hearts that we confirm that Mr. Peanut has died at 104. In the ultimate selfless act, he sacrificed himself to save his friends when they needed him most. Please pay your respects with #RIPeanut pic.twitter.com/VFnEFod4Zp — The Estate of Mr. Peanut (@MrPeanut) January 22, 2020

Of course, not everyone is in mourning over the nut man's tragic demise.

Mr. Peanut was a sadistic weirdo who rounded up other peanuts to be killed, roasted and eaten. It be your own people. Rot in hell, sir. — [kie.ran] (@danblackroyd) January 22, 2020

But here's the real question: Is Mr. Peanut really gone or is this just another marketing stunt like when Whole Foods wiped its entire Instagram account or when IHOP infamously changed its name? Could Mr. Peanut come back to life?

"While we know this step is painful, it is necessary to move the brand forward. We know this is not the most satisfying answer right now, but we think it will make more sense after people have a chance to watch the spot during the Super Bowl’s third quarter," a company spokesperson told TODAY Food.