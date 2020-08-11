Baby Nut is getting a new look!

After making his debut in February, the younger version of the Planters mascot has transformed once again. On Tuesday, he officially turned 21 and, to celebrate, the pint-sized public figure has a more grown-up look and a new moniker: Peanut Jr.

Planters first hinted that a big change was coming on Monday night when the brand's official Twitter account posted a video of Baby Nut getting pulled into the ground by plants.

Tomorrow’s a big day! And while most of the world seems pretty big when you’re a baby, tomorrow is actually going to be huge. pic.twitter.com/EbgCTMZGNL — Baby Nut (@MrPeanut) August 10, 2020

Naturally, fans were curious and began to speculate about what was about to happen.

Some thought Baby Nut might be a goner after being eaten up by the plants, but others held out hope that he would reemerge as Mr. Peanut once again. A few fans thought he might be getting his own action figure and one even wondered if he might get to become a father soon.

Planters further heightened fans' curiosity when the account posted a short video of a Google search that read: "Legs hurting growth spurt???"

Always thought growing pains was a metaphor... pic.twitter.com/74J7ms41Hz — Baby Nut (@MrPeanut) August 10, 2020

The brand followed up with an adorable photo of Baby Nut with the caption, "Sometimes you must glow up in order to grow up."

Sometimes you must glow up in order to grow up. pic.twitter.com/TmD2CvI1lk — Baby Nut (@MrPeanut) August 10, 2020

On Wednesday, Planters unveiled Peanut Jr. in a short video that follows the character as he goes out to a bar to celebrate the milestone birthday with his first alcoholic drink. When the bartender takes a look at the birthday boy's ID, he gets a bit confused and says, "Wait, so you're telling me you fell off a cliff, came back to life as a baby and now you're 21?"

"Yeah, it's been a weird year," Peanut Jr. replies.

So, how did the character transform so quickly? According to a Planters spokesperson, Baby Nut hit a magical growth spurt and grew from a baby legume to a 21-year-old peanut man in just a few months.

To celebrate my 21st, I’m giving you the best birthday gift ever! In 10 words or less, tell me your dream birthday gift with #MakeMyBirthdayNuts and #Sweeps to be entered to win $2,100 or a Planters Prize Pack! Rules: https://t.co/4LWqjYGg8w #sweepstakes pic.twitter.com/KBtaFCF36j — Peanut Jr. (@MrPeanut) August 11, 2020

To celebrate Peanut Jr.'s big transformation, Planters is giving away $2,100 to three lucky fans who recently celebrated or will soon have a birthday. The contest runs from Aug. 11 through Aug. 24, and all you have to do is share your dream birthday gift in 10 words or less on Twitter and include the hashtags #MakeMyBirthdayNuts and #Sweepstakes.

Baby Nut just turned into Peanut Jr. Planters

Earlier this year, Planters' controversial decision to kill off the iconic Mr. Peanut before the Super Bowl was met with mixed reactions. The 104-year-old legume "died" in a car accident while saving his friends, played by actors Wesley Snipes and Matt Walsh.

Planters said goodbye to Mr. Peanut earlier this year. Noam Galai / WireImage

During the Super Bowl, Planters aired another commercial that showed Mr. Peanut come back to life as Baby Nut after the Kool-Aid Man shed a tear of sadness over his grave and caused a new plant to sprout.

Since then, many fans have struggled to embrace Baby Nut and some aren't convinced they like Peanut Jr. just yet.

I do not like this — Jenna✨ (@JennaMohammed) August 11, 2020

Still, many fans were excited about the news and sent their well wishes to the birthday boy.

Happy being 21! Have a beer 🍺 — Gayle Ash Barrios (@GaelnLmB) August 11, 2020

The folks at Miracle Whip even sent over a cheeky response, posting that "a miracle has occurred."

a miracle has occurred — Miracle Whip (@MiracleWhip) August 11, 2020

Happy Birthday, Peanut Jr.!