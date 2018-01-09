Pizza Hut is teaming up with Toyota to create self-driving delivery trucks

share tweet pin email

Pizza Hut has taken its first step toward potentially saying goodbye to the delivery guy.

The pizza chain announced on Monday that it is teaming up with Toyota on a driverless delivery truck that could begin testing by 2020.

Introducing the first Pizza Hut fully autonomous delivery concept vehicle. Excited for our future with @Toyota #CES2018 pic.twitter.com/YGNQUgijha — Pizza Hut (@pizzahut) January 8, 2018

Toyota revealed its "autonomous concept vehicle"called the e-Palette at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas on Monday in conjunction with the Pizza Hut announcement.

"Today, you have to travel to the stores," Toyota president Akio Toyoda said during the presentation. "In the future with e-Pallete, the store will come to you."

Toyota announced it will also be teaming up with Amazon and Uber for potential uses of the e-Pallete, which Toyoda said the company plans on testing at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo as well as certain U.S. regions.

The electric, self-driving vehicle features an open-design layout that allows it to be configured for everything from parcel delivery to ride sharing to essentially serving as a mobile store, the company said in a news release. It will be available in three sizes, ranging from 13 to 23 feet long.

"In our ongoing and relentless pursuit to own and define the modern pizza experience for our customers, we are focused on technology-based solutions that enable our team members and drivers to deliver even better customer experiences," Pizza Hut U.S. president Artie Starrs said in a statement.

Pizza Hut's announcement has fans of "Black Mirror" feeling like the show predicted the future.

The Netflix series that depicts how seemingly benign technology can go horribly wrong features an autonomous delivery truck for "Fences Pizza" that eerily resembles the e-Pallette in episode four of the latest season. The truck accidentally hits a pedestrian, which starts a chain of events that leads to a series of murders.

Let's just hope, you know, that doesn't happen.

We know how this goes. https://t.co/1nTDxuOrlD — Black Mirror (@blackmirror) January 8, 2018

But Pizza Hut isn't the first pizza giant to make a move toward driverless delivery, as Domino's announced its own plan in August.

The company is teaming with Ford to create a self-driving pizza delivery car that would require customers to punch a four-digit code into a keypad on the car to remove the pizza through the rear window.

Follow TODAY.com writer Scott Stump on Twitter.