Pizza Hut's new weighted blanket gives a new meaning to 'comfort food'

If cozying up on the couch and noshing on delicious pizza are two of your favorite hobbies, Pizza Hut has the perfect gift for you this holiday season.

The chain restaurant just released a limited-edition weighted blanket that resembles one of its bestselling menu items, the Original Pan Pizza, and it's pretty epic.

Pizza Hut partnered with Gravity Blanket to create the circular Original Pan Weighted Blanket and spared no detail while designing the tantalizing throw.

One side looks exactly like the bottom of a pizza, complete with lifelike oven marks and grooves in the "dough." The other looks so much like the cheesy pepperoni pizza Pizza Hut customers have enjoyed for over 40 years that it should probably come with a warning label since it's likely to induce major cravings.

The pizza chain, who recently announced that they were closing up to 300 locations, posted a photo of the blanket to Twitter on Wednesday and shared the following caption: "Introducing a pizza that comforts you long after the leftovers are gone."

The lifelike blanket sure does look tempting, but it's definitely Pizza Hut's most expensive pizza yet at a whopping $150. And some social media users weren't ready to drop so much dough on it.

One customer even suggested that the pizza chain have a Black Friday sale on the blanket.

Another witty fan said they'd prefer a stuffed crust blanket instead.

Still, many Pizza Hut customers were excited to hear about the blanket, which weighs 15 pounds and measures 72 inches in diameter.

Others couldn't wait to order the limited edition product, which begins shipping in late December.

According to Gravity Blanket, the Original Pan Weighted Blanket is actually a steal compared to some of its other blankets and is being sold at a 25% discount. And Pizza Hut Chief Marketing Officer George Felix said the partnership between the two brands seemed like a natural fit.

"There's no better way to close out 2020 than eating a Pizza Hut Original Pan Pizza while wrapped in the warmth and comfort of the Original Pan Weighted Blanket," he said. "This partnership with Gravity Blanket was the perfect solution to bring one of our legendary pizzas to life while bringing our fans a little TLC at the same time."

The blankets are constructed with a soft micro-fleece duvet cover that can be tossed in the washing machine. And when you think about it, a $150 price tag is a lot easier to swallow than the $7,100 Neiman Marcus recently charged for a hot dog shaped couch.