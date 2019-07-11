What's the absolute best part of a slice of pizza? Some might say it's the cheese, others would surely say the toppings.

But what about the crust?

Now, people who prefer cheese-less, sauce-less pies that are devoid of all flavor can get their fill of the "best part of the slice" with a new type of pizza (if you can call it that) from a New Jersey-based pizzeria chain.

Starting July 18 at Villa Italian Kitchen, which specializes in Neapolitan and pan pizzas, customers will be able to order its new "Just the Crust" offering for $2.75. It comes with six pieces of pizza crust, and no they're not breadsticks, they are actual crusts.

“We are huge pizza crust fans at Villa Italian Kitchen," Mimi Wunderlich, director of communications and digital market for Villa Italian Kitchen, said in a press release. “We know that the crust is everyone’s favorite part of the pizza, so skipping straight to selling pizza crusts only seemed like the perfect idea.”

Everyone's? Really?

The company said that over the years it's gotten lots of questions about its signature crust and how it's made. Since customers seem to enjoy it so much, Villa Italian Kitchen decided to offer it a la carte.

The homemade dough is made fresh every day and allowed to rest prior to being used in pizzas, according to Wunderlich. The chain also uses 100% whole milk mozzarella, as well as fresh, California-grown tomatoes.

The restaurant, which now has more than 300 locations in the U.S., also serves pasta imported from Italy, stromboli, salads and more.

So far, the company's post shared on Instagram has received a lot of positive responses, though some people didn't quite believe it, with one commenting, "This seems like an April Fool's thing."

Others asked if the company could ship it to deep-dish loving Chicago. And some suggested that the company should stuff the crust with cheese or cover them with garlic butter.

When asked if the restaurant would be offering the crusts with any sort of dipping sauce or topping options, Wunderlich told TODAY Food via email, "No way! That would make them breadsticks — these are crusts. Totally different!"

A crust-only slice isn't the only innovative initiative from the restaurant chain.

In January, the company debuted a Gender Reveal Lasagna, providing a savory counterpart to the uber popular gender reveal-cake trend.

Other creative takes on pizza have included IHOP's pizza-pancake hybrid, Trader Joe's broccoli and kale pizza crust and Domino's totally vegan pizza.

And, of course, who could forget the viral candy corn-topped pizza that made Giada De Laurentiis want to throw up?

We wonder what the Italian chef would think of this new crusty offering.