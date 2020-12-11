Grilled bologna and beef on weck: Iconic Pittsburgh and Buffalo sandwiches

There may only be a few more Sunday Night Football games before the season ends, but there's still plenty of time to tailgate! On this week's installment of TODAY Food Loves Football, The Grill Dads, Mark Anderson and Ryan Fey, who now have their own spice line, are cooking up two grilled, meaty and satisfying sandwiches. They show us how to make a Buffalo-style beef on weck sandwich in honor of the Bills and a Pittsburgh-inspired grilled bologna sandwich as an homage to the Steelers.

Growing up in upstate New York as a life-long Bills fan, this sandwich tastes like home. But it transcends Buffalo as a beef masterpiece. The roast beef and jus make a for big bold beef flavor, the horseradish provides some adventurous kick and creaminess without overpowering, and the kummelweck roll is the perfectly salty vessel to hold it all together.

I love this recipe because it essentially takes two side dishes (fries and slaw) and puts them into a single, handheld tower of goodness. When you are tailgating at home, it's a go-to-sammy that will satisfy all parts of the dining experience. A win for the Steelers and super cold beer go great with this sandwich.

