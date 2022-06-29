IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Pitmaster Erica Blaire Roby serves steak sushi and pulled pork sliders for the 4th

Get creative at your next cookout with these crowd-pleasing dishes.

Erica Blair Roby grills up steak sushi, pork brioche sliders for July 4

/ Source: TODAY
By Erica Blaire Roby

Pitmaster Erica Blaire Roby, Food Network's "Master of 'Cue" season two champion, is dropping by the TODAY kitchen to grill up a few of her favorite summer entertaining recipes — perfect for your Fourth of July celebrations. She shows us how to make steak-topped "cowboy" sushi and tangy Carolina pulled pork sliders.

Steak Sushi
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Steak Sushi

Erica Blaire Roby

I love how fun and interactive this recipe is. The rich savory favors of the beef are a perfect base for the bright garlic and onion favors in the toppings.

Carolina Gold Pork Brioche Sliders
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Carolina Gold Pork Brioche Sliders

Erica Blaire Roby

I love the contrast between sweet and tangy in this recipe. The brioche adds a beautiful sweetness against the tangy mustard-based Carolina barbecue sauce and the subtle smokiness of the pulled pork.

Erica Blaire Roby