Pitmaster Erica Blaire Roby serves steak sushi and pulled pork sliders for the 4th

Pitmaster Erica Blaire Roby, Food Network's "Master of 'Cue" season two champion, is dropping by the TODAY kitchen to grill up a few of her favorite summer entertaining recipes — perfect for your Fourth of July celebrations. She shows us how to make steak-topped "cowboy" sushi and tangy Carolina pulled pork sliders.

I love how fun and interactive this recipe is. The rich savory favors of the beef are a perfect base for the bright garlic and onion favors in the toppings.

I love the contrast between sweet and tangy in this recipe. The brioche adds a beautiful sweetness against the tangy mustard-based Carolina barbecue sauce and the subtle smokiness of the pulled pork.

