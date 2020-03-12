The Pioneer Woman taught her daughter's friends how to cook at college

Ree Drummond brought a little taste of home to a group of lucky students at the University of Arkansas over the weekend.

"The Pioneer Woman" star was in town to visit her youngest daughter for a special mom's weekend at Paige's sorority — and it looks like the cookbook author couldn't resist whipping up something delectable for the occasion.

The Food Network personality took to Instagram to share photos from the visit and revealed that she treated her daughter's sorority to a few cooking demonstrations "just for fun."

"Paige helped me, we told stories of life on the ranch and filming my cooking show as a family, and I got to observe the cool, strong-minded woman she’s becoming (see the dorky mom smile on my face in the last photo.🤓)" the recipe blogger captioned her Instagram post. "These are the days.❤️."

From the looks of it, both mother and daughter appeared to have a great time cooking for members of the university's Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority, and Drummond is clearly one very proud mom.

During the fun-filled weekend, Drummond also noticed that her daughter's classmates had a signature pose while taking photos, and she was very eager to try it out herself.

"They sort of turn to the side and lean forward with their palm on their leg," she wrote. "So I tried the side lean method and threw my back out."

The mother of four is famous for her food and recipe knowledge, so one might expect Drummond's offspring would be as talented as their mom in the kitchen. However, she recently told US Weekly that her eldest daughter Alex, 22, never enjoyed cooking while growing up.

“Alex did not like to cook at all,” she told the magazine. “She always loved to eat, but she didn’t have any interest. So I just took my cues from that."

But now that the 22-year-old is living on her own and cooks much more often, Alex often calls her mother for a little advice.

“She made brisket and it was really tough. I said, ‘Well, put it back in the oven and keep going until the fork can pull it apart,’” Drummond said. “It’s fun, because she’s figuring it out. She has a built-in app in me.”