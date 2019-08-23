In 2018, Ree and Ladd Drummond forgot their anniversary. But despite the fact that the Food Network star said this year has been her busiest yet, she's determined to really enjoy the big day with her main squeeze this fall.

To prove her dedication to her hubby, Drummond featured Ladd for the very first time on the cover of the September issue of her magazine "The Pioneer Woman." Drummond shared the news on Instagram with a sweet and simple caption calling lad her "Cover bae."

"When Ladd and I are both painfully busy and going in a million separate directions, we keep our heads down and power through — but we are at our best when we have time together," Drummond wrote in the magazine.

The multi-tasking Food Network powerhouse is barely exaggerating when she says "a million" directions.

This year alone, she launched new food lines including sauces and even dog treats, opened an ice cream store, and still found time to write her sixth cookbook, "The New Frontier," which is out this fall.

But much of that pales in comparison to all the work that goes into running a ranch, especially in the hotter months.

"By the time July was over, not only had I marked a huge number of things off my to-do list, but Ladd had also finished a substantial chunk of his summer work, which included harvesting and hauling hay, weaning calves, shipping ... and getting up at 4 a.m. for two months straight," Drummond wrote. "On August 1, we looked at each other with half-mast eyes, laughed at how bonkers the past six months had been and reflected on how we'd both made it through by the skin of our teeth.

"It sounds a little dramatic," she added, "but that’s what life in agriculture (with a cookbook throw in!) is like when summer draws to a close."

To celebrate their hard work and 23 years of marriage, Drummond shared she has some pretty cute plans with her man.

"Our 23rd anniversary is in September, and even though the number itself isn’t symbolically significant, we absolutely plan to celebrate," Drummond continued. "And by 'celebrate,' I mean a dinner of all the foods we love ... and, probably, a movie marathon. He likes action movies and Jane Austen; I like political thrillers and romantic comedies. Plenty of choices!"

Drummond included full recipes for her 2019 anniversary menu, including Bacon-Wrapped Filets with Cowboy Butter, Lemon-Pepper Shoestring Fries, a wedge salad with buttermilk ranch dressing and Dulce de Leche Lava Cakes.

In addition to a cowboy-inspired fashion spread with tips on how to dress like Drummond and her hubby, the September issue is full of things Drummond loves, from "versatile and indestructible" cowhide rugs and coffee to small town Halloween celebrations.

"And my greatest love: Ladd. After much consideration, and weighing all the pros and cons, I have decided that I’ll keep him," said the celebrity chef.

The September issue of "The Pioneer Woman" will hit newsstands on August 27.