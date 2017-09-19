Get ready to live like the Pioneer Woman and stay in her hotel

share tweet pin email

If you've ever wanted to spend a night at the sprawling-yet-cozy Oklahoma ranch that the Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond calls home, this comes pretty close: The Food Network star is opening a hotel.

Getty Images Ree Drummond, shown here at an event for The Pioneer Woman Magazine this summer, is getting into the hotel business.

We're used to chefs opening restaurants in hotels — not the hotels themselves — but the move makes a lot of sense: Drummond's new general store, deli and bakery has been drawing 6,000 visitors a day to her hometown of Pawhuska, Okla., population 3,477.

Wanted to share another restoration project we've been working on in our small town. I'll show you more as it progresses, but meantime, scroll to the end of these photos and check out what we found under the plaster this week. Love it when hidden pieces of history get to come out and play again. A post shared by Ree Drummond - Pioneer Woman (@thepioneerwoman) on Aug 30, 2017 at 1:55pm PDT

All those people, of course, need a place to stay, and while there are a handful of hotels in the quaint downtown, it's safe to assume Drummond's place will be the most in-demand once it opens. Especially since it's going to be small: It'll only have eight rooms, Drummond wrote on her blog. "Actually, I think I'm going to call it a boarding house, because hotel doesn't sound right," she added.

As for what it will look like, The Mercantile, her 25,000-square-foot deli, coffee shop and home-decor store, which opened about a year ago, offers a pretty good idea.

Both buildings are renovations of historic structures in Pawhuska. The Mercantile is housed in an old bank, with what looks to be 19th-century painted ads still visible on some of the brick walls, and the future hotel is in a building that once served as a drugstore, with the same kind of charming old details on the brickwork.

We're ready for ya! So excited for this super fun week. 🇺🇸🍉💥🕺🏼👍🏻❤️☀️ A post shared by The Pioneer Woman Mercantile (@pwmercantile) on Jul 3, 2017 at 7:28am PDT

We imagine — and hope! — the decor will also feel a lot like Drummond's rustic-yet-cheerful shop of goods, packed with colorful ceramics, reclaimed wood pieces and vintage-inspired finds.

It sounds like she and her husband are very hands-on with the design, with Drummond noting that they "already changed the bathrooms based on a hotel [we] stayed in recently."

Formerly an events professional in Los Angeles, Drummond met her husband, Ladd, aka Marlboro Man, a fourth-generation cattle rancher, in Oklahoma. ("He doesn't smoke. It's figurative," she notes on her site.)

This cute guy and I are cooking together on my show Saturday morning. What is the world coming to?!? 😂Join in and enjoy fried shrimp mixed with a little marital repartee and a hint of competitiveness. It keeps things saucy in our house, and I don't mean Bernaise. See ya on @foodnetwork tomorrow morning at 10 ET! A post shared by Ree Drummond - Pioneer Woman (@thepioneerwoman) on Sep 16, 2016 at 3:09pm PDT

After he swept her off her feet, she later started a blog, The Pioneer Woman, full of down-home recipes and tales about her transition from city to country girl. It led to a Food Network show, cookbooks, children's books, a magazine, the shop and restaurant and now, a boutique hotel — er, boarding house.

An official opening date has not yet been announced.