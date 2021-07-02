Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond makes parody video with actor who impersonates her

Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond had an unusual guest at her family ranch in Oklahoma recently: a New York City actor who regularly does impressions of her on the internet.

TikTok comedian Remy Germinario "took a road trip" and stopped by her house in Pawhuska for a quick meet and greet.

"We had a nice visit, talked about our favorite Broadway shows, and shared our hopes and dreams in life. And then we realized one of those hopes and dreams…by making a video together," she captioned her post on Instagram, adding that "acting is not my God-given gift" and it had taken her 10 takes to get the shot.

Germinario shared the same video, writing it was a "glorious moment" and that Drummond "happens to be incredibly awesome, kind and hilarious."

The video shows him, dressed as Drummond, cooking in the familiar kitchen featured on her show when the real Drummond appears behind him.

Drummond, for her part, also shared that she was familiar with Germinario because his parodies are scarily accurate.

"I would watch his PW parodies with Todd and we’d crack up together because they are so spot-on in many cases," she wrote, adding that the actor is "a sweetheart" in real life.

Germinario also regularly pokes fun at other celebrity chefs like Giada De Laurentiis and Ina Garten — but no word on a future visit to East Hampton with the Barefoot Contessa just yet!

Drummond has had her fair share of shenanigans at her ranch this year. In addition to a rat running across her kitchen while they were filming — which she later joked made her a Food Network "trailblazer" — last week, she calmly put out a sheet pan fire on camera by blowing on it.

"I had no idea that was (on fire) ..." she trailed off, laughing.

“Filming went great today,” she captioned her post.