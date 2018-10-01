Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Between leading a burgeoning lifestyle empire, cooking for her family (and legions of fans!) and running a ranch, Ree Drummond and her husband Ladd certainly have their hands full. So it's not really that surprising that the dynamic duo didn't really get the chance to celebrate their wedding anniversary this year.

What is surprising? How sweet the day ended up being for the couple anyway.

In a blog entry Ree posted Monday titled "Thankful," she offered up a heaping helping of gratitude for her family, their lives and for her hubby of over 20 years. The post described one crazy day they had the week before, which happened to include their 22nd wedding anniversary on Sept. 21.

On Sept. 26, Ree also shared a belated Instagram message to her one and only, and spilled the beans that they totally skipped popping the Champagne on the actual date of their nuptials.

"Our anniversary blew by us last week! It's a sandwich generation thing. I love you, honey. Dang, you're a specimen," Ree wrote.

Forgoing any grand romantic gestures, the Drummonds celebrated other important milestones in their kids' lives.

Ree posted that they visited their daughter, Alex, in College Station, Texas. They shared in the joy of watching Alex receive her Texas A&M University "Aggie ring," an honor and a tradition for students who earn a certain number of credits. They also met with her circle of supportive friends.

Then, in an amazing do-it-all "Pioneer Woman" fashion, the husband and wife hopped on a flight from Houston back home to Oklahoma to catch their son Bryce's 7 p.m. high school football game. Ree wrote that they were late due to weather, but got to see the team beat their opponent in another win!

At the end of the day the Drummonds received devastating news that Ladd's grandmother, Edna Mae, had passed away that morning at age 94. Ree wrote how Edna Mae was a courageous and "amazing woman." Although her family expected the call, it was still tough — especially after recently mourning the loss of Ladd's mother, Edna Mae's first born, Nan.

Despite the day's highs and lows, the couple still ended it in the sweetest of ways.

"We celebrated by finally falling in bed at 11:30 that night and passing out. Ha," Ree shared. "But we touched feet while we slept, which means all is right with the world."