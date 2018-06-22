Ree Drummond gets the Jennifer Garner cooking show treatment — and it's adorable

share tweet pin email

What's better than Ree Drummond's fabulous desserts orJennifer Garner's "Pretend Cooking Show?" The two of them combined, of course.

Garner launched her faux show on social media last year as an ode to Ina Garten. What began as an attempt to make the Barefoot Contessa's honey white bread has blossomed into a regular thing — even Garten herself gave the episodes her stamp of approval.

As it turns out, Garner (like the rest of America) is also a big fan of Drummond, the pioneer of all things related to country-style living.

On Thursday, Garner shared a video of herself whipping up "The Best Chocolate Sheet Cake. Ever." recipe from one of Drummond's cookbooks.

Nathan Congleton / TODAY

The recipe, which Garner shared in the post, includes a hefty portion of one of the Pioneer Woman's three most-used ingredients: butter. Nearly four sticks of it, which is likely why the sheet cake has so many fans.

"That’s our family’s never-fail, go-to recipe too!" one instagrammed.

"Our favorite as well," a follower wrote.

"My mom LOVES Ree Drummond! "Ree" was her mom's middle name. That may be part of it. That & the sheetcake [sic]," another commented.

One fan said, "My grandmother made one with 1/2 cup coffee added. Delicious!"

Garner's full "episode," which she shared on her Facebook, really drives home just how good this cake is.

"This is Pioneer Woman's chocolate sheet cake recipe. It just works all the time," Garner said. "There is never a good day that is not a good day for chocolate sheet cake."

As she licked batter from the bowl, Garner said she could also seeing herself just dipping the spatula "in a glass of wine."

Now that's a way to start the weekend.