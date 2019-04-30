Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

April 30, 2019, 2:58 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Erica Chayes Wida

The Pioneer Woman has been rapidly growing her lifestyle empire this year, so it was only a matter of time before she began churning out a family favorite — ice cream.

On Monday, Drummond announced some exciting news on her blog: An ice cream shop will be family's next food venture — and it's opening this week!

To date, Drummond and her husband, Ladd, have opened an eight-room boutique hotel called The Boarding House, a 25,000-square foot restaurant, a bakery/marketplace and a pizzeria called P-Town Pizza in their hometown of Pawhuska, Oklahoma.

Drummond has been incredibly busy in 2019 (she's already debuted a line of dog treats as well as nine different sauces and dressings) so the new ice cream shop came as another welcome surprise to her fans.

"News from Pawhuska: We are opening a little ice cream place in town later this week," Drummond wrote. "It will have cones and sundaes and fun candy, and Bryce and his friend Kevin were happy to volunteer as tribute (tasters) last week."

"They’re so self sacrificing," she added.

While details about the shop remain scarce, Drummond said that her team is almost done working on the interior space, which features a vintage-style tin ceiling, white-painted brick walls, modern pendants, a built-in bench with chairs and tables for additional seating.

The family plans to add some "fun murals on the wall," too.

Flavors have yet to be revealed, but we're rooting for Ladd's favorite Blackberry-Chip Ice Cream, which Drummond made for her hubby on his birthday.

Drummond also disclosed that the ice cream shop has a very sentimental name. But she's keeping it a secret until the last minute.

"I’ll tell you what we’re calling it later this week," Drummond wrote on her blog. "It might make you cry."

Luckily, there will be ice cream to console us.