The Pioneer Woman made a Panera-style broccoli-cheese soup and it looks amazing

Ree Drummond is the go-to cook when you just need some comforting, cheesy goodness in your life.

Last week, while hunkering down on her farm in Oklahoma, the Pioneer Woman posted pics of a "teenager-friendly" soup she made, and it looks like the Food Network star's dish could give Panera Bread a run for its money any day.

"Just posted teenager-friendly broccoli cheese soup on my Insta Story as a public service," Drummond captioned the post with two pictures of her mouthwatering Panera-style soup that looks totally creamy. "It’s a fave here. If you’ve never taken a plunge into my story, come on in! The water’s just fine. (I think...)"

The soup recipe, which features onions, a stick and half of butter, cream, nutmeg and, of course, broccoli florets and cheddar, can also be found on her website. According to the instructions, it only requires 10 minutes of prep time and 30 minutes of cooking time, making it a perfect dish for home cooks at all skill levels.

Not only is the soup something many kids will eat, as Drummond noted, but it's ultra-comforting, something that many are seeking during these uncertain times.

If you're concerned about overindulging in too much comfort food, TODAY has a lower-calorie version of broccoli-cheddar soup that, at 200 calories a serving, is still amazingly satisfying.

When you're ready for dessert, Drummond has that covered, too, with her easy cake-in-a-mug recipe.

"When your kids are suddenly put in charge of filming your cooking show...🤔 Things are fine here, everything is just fine," the "Pioneer Woman" star posted, referring to the fact that due to coronavirus, she's filming her Food Network show at home these days, with the help of her kids.

The recipe, which she details step-by-step in her stories, is super simple and uses stuff you likely already have in your pantry including flour, sugar and cocoa powder. Drummond says on her website that it's for those times you need a piece of chocolate cake so bad "you'll simply die if you don't get a piece within five minutes."

"I feel like I should be alone," she says in the video, digging into the decadent-looking chocolate cake. "It's going to be a while before I'm alone again."