Weddings are pretty special no matter what happens.

But one lucky couple who just tied the knot in New Orleans got an extra-special surprise on their big day when they crossed paths with one of Food Network's biggest stars: Ree Drummond.

The host of the hit show “The Pioneer Woman” recently got her photo snapped with a couple while they were on their way to get married in The Big Easy.

“I was walking down Bourbon Street in New Orleans last weekend, and I saw the most beautiful couple walk out of a building with the rest of their small, intimate wedding party,” Drummond posted on Instagram, along with a photo of her beaming alongside the couple.

“I quickly scooted around them and hurried down the street a bit so I wouldn’t be in their way...then a few moments later I felt a tap on my shoulder. ‘Will you join us for a photo?’ the couple asked. I was surprised and so touched. Congratulations, Matt and Lacy! Here’s to a lifetime of love," she added, tagging the photographer's studio.

Photographer Vanessa Rivas, who owns Miss Meow Studios, took the picture, and told TODAY that her assistant first noticed the celebrity chef in the street.

“’Hey, isn’t that the lady from Food Network?’” Rivas recalled her assistant asking.

Rivas told TODAY that the bride was actually a big fan of Drummond's and ran after the star, who was already halfway down the street.

“The bride got the groom to ask Ree to get a photo,” she said.

Rivas says the whole encounter lasted only about 5 minutes but it was truly a special moment that she knows the couple will never forget.

She added that both the bride and Drummond were “so sweet and very happy.”