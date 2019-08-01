Is there one food that you could eat each and every day? For celebrity chef Ree Drummond, that’s an easy (and cheesy) question to answer.

Aside from her morning coffee, Drummond recently told TODAY Food that she can’t go a day without munching on a bit of cheese — and she's not picky about the type either.

“One thing I eat everyday would have to be cheese,” Drummond said. “Cheese of any kind. I will take it any way I can get it. I love melted Swiss. I love cubes of white cheddar. I love goat cheese, feta cheese on a salad. The list goes on. I never met a cheese I didn’t like.”

Drummond even added that she couldn’t pick a favorite type even if she tried.

“It really just depends on what I’m making and what I’m using it for,” the mom-of-four said.

The Food Network star clearly has plenty of cheese-covered recipes to experiment with her one true love.

Drummond’s original take on macaroni and cheese, for example, is a favorite among her cheese-loving fans.

NBD, just chilling with Ree Drummond's butternut squash mac n cheese. pic.twitter.com/ZIdjDYpVYP — Tabitha Blankenbiller (@TabithaBlanken) February 5, 2017

“It’s the only food I consumed until I was about fourteen years old,” Drummond joked in her 2009 blog post with her recipe.

Beyond elbow-shaped pasta, butter, flour, milk, dry mustard and egg, Drummond completes her mac and cheese with a pound of mixed savory cheeses.

Drummond recommends colby, monterey jack, fontina, mild cheddar, pepper jack and “even a little Gruyere,” if you’re in the mood for some indulgence.

She also uses her favorite melty ingredient in plenty of other recipes, too.

Drummond loves cheese so much that she puts the shredded dairy on the inside and outside of her “Crispy Grilled Cheese.” The Southern cooking queen first stuffs shredded cheese between two slices of buttered toast. Then she coats the outside of each slice with shredded cheese for a golden-brown, crispy cheese crust.

Fans of "The Pioneer Woman" have come to associate their favorite celebrity chef with her calcium-rich creations.

Just heard Ree Drummond say "Macaroni and cheese is a religion here in the South" and I've honestly never related to her more — Rachel Henderson (@lana_del_rachh) February 7, 2017

Freshly grated Swiss cheese... Makes me feel like Ree Drummond 😍 pic.twitter.com/xB8Nk6uGQl — Mel ⚯͛ (@Mel_B104) August 13, 2015

Pioneer Woman just said “I could never go on any diet where I had to deprive myself of cheese. I love cheese. Cheese is my life.”, & I felt that on a spiritual level — g•grāy (@yogabbagray) January 5, 2019

From feta or blue cheese crumbles to goat cheese and pecorino romano, Drummond is clearly a fan of it all and loves every bite.