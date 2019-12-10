Save up to 88% on hot holiday gifts from Coach, North Face, La Perla, and Adidas with these exclusive Shop TODAY deals!

Pillsbury just released Lucky Charms cookie dough and it looks magically delicious

Hearts! Horseshoes! Clovers! Rainbows! Blue moons! ... on your cookies.

Get the latest from TODAY

Sign up for our newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
/ Source: TODAY
By Aly Walansky

There are all sorts of traditions to summon luck in the new year — from black-eyed peas to long noodles — but the latest one comes in cookie form. Pillsbury just launched limited-edition, ready-to-bake Lucky Charms Cookies.

The magical dough was first spotted on store shelves by Instagram snack sleuth @thejunkfoodaisle, to many commenters' excitement. Pillsbury then confirmed its existence to TODAY Food.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B5xt2XKJ_KU

The dough will feature five of the Lucky Charms marshmallow shapes (hearts! horseshoes! clovers! rainbows! blue moons!), meaning the cookies stand to not only be sweet and tasty, but also, perhaps most importantly, photo-ready.

How to make marshmallows for your holiday hot cocoa

Dec. 18, 201803:19

One package will give you 12 "big" cookies, and a serving size is supposed to be one cookie, but definitely let your heart lead you on that one.

The limited-edition cookie dough has a retail price of about two for $5 and is already available at select retailers including Walmart, Kroger, Albertson Safeway, HEB, Bozzutos, SpartanNash and Supervalu, but will be rolling out nationally in January.

Related

Food

FoodForget the cereal! Lucky Charms releasing giant versions of its marshmallows

This cereal will only be around until April 2020, meaning it might be a good idea stock up. You never know when you may need some lucky cookies in the future!

Aly Walansky