Matt Abdoo of Pig Beach takes burgers, brisket and slaw to new heights

Make brisket-topped barbecue cheeseburgers and refreshing vinegar slaw with crunchy peppers for an over-the-top cookout.
/ Source: TODAY
By Matt Abdoo

Matt Abdoo, chef and owner of Pig Beach restaurant in Brooklyn, NY, is joining the TODAY Food team to cook up some delicious brisket burgers with slaw and help raise awareness for his upcoming fundraiser in honor of his late brother-in-law and business partner, Jeff Michner.

The fundraiser will help support Jeff's family, raise money for organizations helping other families manage grief after the loss of loved ones and support scholarships for children who have lost a parent.

Cheddar Brisket Crunch Burger with quick pickles and homemade barbecue sauce from Pig Beach
Ken Goodman

Matt Abdoo

I love this recipe because it's my late brother-in-law and dear friend Jeff Michner's two favorite menu items rolled up into one sandwich! The stars of the show are the brisket and the burger, but the briny pickles, smoky barbecue sauce, melty cheese and crunchy onions bring it all together.

Vinegar Slaw with Bell Peppers
Nathan Congleton / TODAY

Matt Abdoo

This is one of my favorite slaws because it's crunchy, refreshing and delicious. It's perfect for a summer cookout and brings bright flavors and satisfying texture to any plate of barbecue.

