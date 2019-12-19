Pie vs. pie: Maple-pecan and Southern-style sweet potato

Two TODAY viewers and pie enthusiasts are stopping by the studio to compete in a pie making contest with their favorite holiday pie recipes. Joye B. Moore of Joybelle's Sweet Potato Pies in Richmond, Virginia is making her famous sweet potato pie, and Briana Carson of Crave Pie in Duluth, Georgia is serving up her signature maple-pecan pie.

Celebrity judges Marcus Samuelsson, Jessica Bojin and Christopher Knable will decide which pie takes the cake, but you can cast your vote, too!

The women in my family have been making this sweet potato pie recipe for 6 generations! My great-great-great-grandma Sarah originated this recipe in the 1800s. It's a North Carolina-style dessert that is bursting with flavor. Yes, it's that good!

I added maple syrup to this classic Southern pie as a nod to my New England roots. It adds an extra layer of sweetness and enriches the flavor of the nutty pecans.

