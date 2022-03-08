Math doesn’t always have the most fun or exciting reputation, so it’s not often it gets its own holiday.

However, National Pi Day is celebrated on March 14 in honor of the concept of pi — which is the ratio of a circumference of a circle to its diameter, which works out to be about 3.14. While none of that sounds particularly celebratory, circles make people think of pies — like pizza and key lime!

This whole train of thought gives restaurant chains nationwide a perfect excuse to celebrate circular foods. For that reason, there’s all sorts of deals, discounts and freebies on National Pi Day. Many involve pizza, of course. But there’s a lot of other goodies joining the party this year.

1. 7-Eleven

7-Eleven is bringing back its $3.14 pizza deal in honor of National Pi Day. On March 14, 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards members can buy any whole pizza for $3.14 at participating 7-Eleven and Speedway stores or via 7NOW delivery.

2. BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse

This chain that is known for its signature deep dish pizzas will be offering a mini one-topping pizza on Pi Day for $3.14. This offer is good for dine-in only.

3. Blaze Pizza

Blaze is bringing back its $3.14 pizza special for Blaze Loyalty Rewards members who sign up on the Blaze app by Pi Day, March 14. Rewards members will receive a one-time use coupon to purchase any 11-inch pizza for just $3.14 (crust upgrades extra).

4. Chevys

On March 14, Chevys will be offering house margaritas for $3.14 all day.

5. Donatos Pizza

Get $3.14 off a large pizza ordered at donatos.com using code PI on March 14. One delicious idea is to create or customize your own pizza using Field Roast Plant-Based Pepperoni, available at nearly 170 Donatos locations across the U.S.

6. Goldbelly

Goldbelly is offering up to 30% off some of the best pies around with its Pi Day Deals. This includes deals on everything from key lime pie directly from the Florida Keys to Michigan cherry pie with fresh Montmorency cherries.

7. Grimaldi’s

Grimaldi’s is offering its rewards members double points on any order placed online or through the app in honor of Pi Day. Signing up to become a rewards member gets the user a free appetizer or salad.

8. Honey Baked Ham Company

Honey Baked is offering $3.14 off the Apple Caramel Walnut Pie in honor of National Pi Day. You must use a coupon, and this offer is only valid at participating locations.

9. Magnolia Bakery

On March 14, Magnolia Bakery is offering a new item for nationwide shipping. Its chocolate hazelnut hand pies will be available March 14 through March 20, and all orders of hand pies on MagnoliaBakery.com will receive a discount of $3.14.

10. Marco's Pizza

This chain is offering a Pi Day BOGO deal. Buy any large or extra large pizza at menu price and get a medium one-topping pizza for $3.14. This deal is good on online orders or through the Marco's Pizza app with code PIDAY2022. The offer is valid only on March 14 at participating stores.

11. Mountain Mike's Pizza

At this pizza chain, get a small one-topping pizza for $3.14 when you order through the app on National Pi Day.

12. Round Table Pizza

This pizza chain will celebrate Pi Day with a $3.14 personal cheese pizza. This offer is available to members of the Round Table Pizza Royal Reward App at participating locations on March 14.

13. Slice

Slice, a pizza delivery app that serves over 17,000 local pizza shops nationwide, is celebrating Pi Day with $5 off for first time Slice users. The promo code is "PIDAY2022" and the minimum order is $15 to use this code.

14. Your Pie

Your Pie Rewards Members will receive an offer for $3.14 off one 10-inch pizza, from March 14 through Wednesday, March 16.

