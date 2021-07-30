Pez dispenser loading hack goes viral — but does it really work?

Who didn't have a Pez dispenser as a kid?

Childhood and the whimsical candy dispensers go hand in hand, but loading the individual candy pieces always felt like a hassle. That is, until a viral TikTok surfaced earlier this week with a seemingly simple loading hack.

The video, which has garnered more than 24 million views, shows the candy being loaded into the bottom of the Pez dispenser fully wrapped, and when pressed down, the wrapper pops out the bottom.

Genius, right?

"I've been doing this wrong my whole life," one user wrote.

But other commenters were quick to mention they tried it and … it didn't work.

"IT DOES NOT WORK! THE PACKAGE FALLS OUT!!" one angry comment read.

The iconic candy brand confirmed to TODAY Food the viral hack is not how you load a Pez dispenser.

"The video that was making the rounds on social media shows an impossible way to load a PEZ dispenser, looks fun and easy but simply not possible," said a Pez spokesperson.

In an effort to make sure all candy lovers were on the same page, Pez responded with a social video of its own, which indicates the proper way to load a dispenser.

"Myth Busters: you can’t load a wrapped #PEZ candy roll from the bottom. Check out the proper way. Bonus if you get all 12 tablets in the first try," the how-to video was captioned on Instagram.

The official Pez process is to open the dispenser, partially unwrap the candy sleeve and stack all twelve pieces inside the dispenser.

"I am posting this all over Facebook," wrote one user alongside a laughing emoji.

Another chimed in, "So there EZ no way...?" And sadly, we think not.

Related: