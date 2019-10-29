It's peak pumpkin season and chef Ariane Duarte is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to share a few of her favorite pumpkin-filled recipes — and no, none of them are a certain type of seasonal latte. She shows us how to make pumpkin and potato gnocchi, pumpkin and bacon flatbreads with Brussels sprouts and pumpkin fritters with pumpkin butter caramel.

Incorporating pumpkin and sage into tender gnocchi gives the classic Italian comfort food a fall flavor that's perfect for cold-weather entertaining.

The opposing flavors and textures of the crispy, salty bacon and sweet, smooth pumpkin butter actually complement one another perfectly. The savory Brussels sprouts round out the autumnal flavor profile of this seasonal dish.

This recipe is all pumpkin all the time! The crispy fritters are made from fresh roasted pumpkin, then they get a dip in sweet pumpkin caramel infused with homemade pumpkin butter.

