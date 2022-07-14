Perfect pies for summer: Junkberry and chocolate-caramel

Baker and restaurateur Tara Royer Steele is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to share a few of her favorite pie recipes from her cookbook "Eat. Pie. Love: 52 Devotions to Satisfy Your Mind, Body, and Soul." She shows us how to make a fruit-filled mixed berry pie and a salty, sweet chocolaty caramel pie.

TODAY has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by TODAY.

I love this recipe because you can use any extra fruit that's in the fridge before it goes bad. We would have extra fruit from other pies and decided to throw all our junk in a pot. This pie is every fruit lover's favorite, as it's so light and fresh. This recipe makes two pies: one for you, and one for a neighbor!

This pie started as a cookie, and we thought, "Why not put it in a pie shell?" It's dense and you can pick it up like a candy bar, or warm it and top with vanilla ice cream!

