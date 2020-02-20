Have you ever stopped and wondered: What makes a piece of toast totally delectable? Does it need perfectly crispy edges? Just the right amount of spread? Or is it something else entirely?

One man believes he's perfected the art of toast making, and he took to Twitter earlier this week to share his masterpiece with the world.

On Monday, Twitter user @callumismyname0 posted a close-up photo what he called "the perfect toast."

The slice in question was glistening with butter and had brown marks around all the edges. Admittedly, it was a fine-looking piece of toast.

i present the perfect toast. pic.twitter.com/PUnPTwdLaW — callum (@callumismyname0) February 17, 2020

The post sparked quite the debate with Twitter users and quickly garnered more than 400 comments and 72,000 likes. Many people were quick to applaud @callumismyname0's crispy creation.

Some went so far as to call it a piece of art.

@acheatingvegan Best Friend this toast soo pretty I don’t know if I wanna eat it or put it in a frame as art LOL 😆😆😆😆 — Reginald B Myers (@polo_man404) February 18, 2020

Several Twitter users were eager for a video tutorial so they could learn this toast master's ways.

@CallumAdams69 Can you do a video showing us how to make the perfect toast? — Lewis Burzynski (@CraZy_Lewis26) February 20, 2020

And some even shared their own recipe for the perfect piece of toast.

Put it in a toast rack. Walk away. Make your brew (tea - always). When cooled then butter. So you can see the butter on the surface. This is the correct way. Like in a hotel. — darren raven (@darrenraven) February 18, 2020

The buttery slice tempted quite a few people, but it didn't make everyone salivate. For instance, some thought @callumismyname0 was a little heavy-handed with the spread.

Do you want some bread with all that butter? — Lozza Evie (@LauraAlozie) February 18, 2020

Others weren't totally sold on his choice of bread.

It’s on white bread tho — Suite D (@recklessjeck) February 19, 2020

Some Twitter users thought the toast might need a little extra flavor.

And others felt that the slice was a little too flimsy.

Bread slices are far too thin, decent 7/10 effort tho — Kevin Harper (@harpoon83) February 18, 2020

This is far from the first bread debate to hit the internet. In 2017, people quickly took sides when Twitter user @hallamnation posted a photo showing three ways to slice a piece of toast: diagonally, horizontally or vertically. As it turned out, people had some pretty strong feelings on the subject.

Which way would you prefer our staff to do you toast at the end of a night?! pic.twitter.com/QKLUb5uX5x — hallamnation (@hallamnation) December 9, 2017

The following year, bread lovers everywhere struggled to agree on the proper name for the end of a loaf of bread. It all started when British actor Stephen Mangan told Twitter users that he always uses the end of the loaf when making toast. Soon after, people started sharing their own pet names for the end of a loaf. From "knobby" and "ender" to "crust," "butt" and "nub," Twitter users had a lot of endearing terms for this often-neglected end of the loaf.

Lesson learned? People have some pretty strong feelings about how they make, slice and eat their bread! We'll toast to that.