Pepsi is teaming up with Peeps to make a marshmallow soda

There’s no denying that Peeps are closely associated with the Easter season — and has been seen in creative food combos ranging from pizza to Oreos, sparking deep nostalgia with its dedicated fanbase.

It’s also true that they've recently been difficult to come by. After limited supplies being available for the 2020 holiday season due to pandemic concerns, Peeps are back in a big way this year — so big, in fact, that they are now in soda!

Pepsi has collaborated with Peeps to create PEPSI x PEEPS, a limited-edition cola that combines, well, Pepsi with Peeps marshmallow flavor. While this is absolutely seasonally appropriate, it also may be the collaboration no one has actually ever imagined — or asked for. Sweet candy with sweet soda is going to be a very sweet product — which is great if that’s what you are into!

However, this flavor will not be on grocery shelves and are not available for purchase. These 7.5-ounce Pepsi mini-cans come in packs of three, in seasonally appropriate bright yellow, pink and blue colorways, and are only available through the #HangingWithMyPEEPS national sweepstakes.

“After what has been a very difficult year, many consumers are looking for new things to smile about. So, to celebrate the start of springtime, Pepsi collaborated with Peeps to develop a limited batch of its first-ever marshmallow cola. This Pepsi x Peeps collaboration will be available in three bright colors through a distinctive mini-can design and will most certainly have fans buzzing all season long,” Todd Kaplan, vice president of marketing at Pepsi, in a statement to media. “We know our consumers love our limited product drops, and we believe that Pepsi x Peeps will deliver an iconic and delicious pairing that has the potential to become a fan favorite.”

The #HangingWithMyPEEPS begins on March 25, with three-pack prizes, and 10 grand prize winners of a collector’s package of Pepsi X Peeps and those interested in trying this marshmallow soda can enter by tagging @PEPSI, #HangingWithMyPEEPS and #PepsiSweepstakes on Twitter and Instagram.

Social media is not quite sure how to react to this news.

1. Gross

2. How do you not call it Peepsi? https://t.co/T3hClmcVxd — Karen Howell (@karenehowell) March 25, 2021

Geez I thought Pepsi always had Peeps in it — wally geis (@wallygeis) March 25, 2021

I don't like Pepsi and I don't like Peeps. Hard pass. — TruthPage (@TruthPage1) March 25, 2021

While there’s long been interest in Peeps, from how they are made to creative ways to dress them up. But will there be interest in Peeps-inspired soda?

Guess we’re about to find out…