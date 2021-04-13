IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Chrissy Teigen's mom, Pepper, makes stir-fried spaghetti with Thai chili jam

Pepper Teigen makes her own Thai chili jam and uses it to spice up stir-fried spaghetti.

Chrissy Teigen's mom Pepper makes stir-fried spaghetti

April 13, 202106:04
/ Source: TODAY
By Pepper Teigen

Pepper Teigen is not only the mom of the one and only Chrissy Teigen, but also a culinary enthusiast and author. She's joining TODAY to share a few of her favorite spicy recipes from her new cookbook, "The Pepper Thai Cookbook: Family Recipes from Everyone's Favorite Thai Mom." She shows us how to make hot and sweet chile jam and adds it to stir-fried spaghetti with sun-dried tomatoes.

Thai Chili Jam (Nam Prik Pao)
Get The Recipe

Thai Chili Jam (Nam Prik Pao)

Pepper Teigen

This versatile condiment is a staple of Thai cuisine. It has the perfect balance of sweetness and a spicy kick. Plus, the tangy tamarind and umami-rich anchovies give it a depth of flavor that makes it absolutely irresistible.

Stir-Fried Spaghetti with Thai Chili Jam and Sun-Dried Tomatoes
Courtesy Pepper Teigen
Get The Recipe

Stir-Fried Spaghetti with Thai Chili Jam and Sun-Dried Tomatoes

Pepper Teigen

This recipe is great because it's easy, quick and family-friendly. Kids love pasta so much, so I wanted to try and give it a different kind of flavor for them instead of regular spaghetti. Just make sure to taste the chili jam before adding it in (if you don't make it yourself), as some are sweeter than others. You can turn down the heat for the kids and turn it up for the adults — it's good for everyone!

Pepper Teigen