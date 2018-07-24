share tweet pin email

Planning a child's birthday party can be stressful, but seeing that little face light up when the cake is presented makes it all worthwhile for any exhausted home cook.

Now, imagine if that cake was being made by a James Beard Award-winning chef. You might expect an intricate, multi-tiered confection worthy of Prince Harry and the Duchess of Sussex.

But it turns out that even chefs with the most sophisticated of repertoires must bend to the will of kids who just want, well, birthday cakes that look like pigs.

Someoneâs just turned 3. As much as Iâm not a fan of that little pig girl, I had to oblige... #parenthood pic.twitter.com/12u8clrMEq — Ottolenghi (@ottolenghi) July 22, 2018

Legendary British-Israeli chef, cookbook author and restaurateur Yotam Ottolenghi recently made a 'Peppa Pig'-themed cake for his son's birthday and posted a picture to Twitter on July 22.

Now, his fans have shared their own attempts at making the same, much-requested dessert. Some of the home bakers' interpretations were super impressive, while others were um, interesting ...

Ottolenghi certainly knows a thing or two about creating stunning desserts, like his gorgeous Lemon and Blackcurrant Stripe Cake. He's also the author of the best-selling desserts cookbook "Sweet."

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link Watch Savannah Guthrie's daughter Vale hug her idol, Peppa Pig Play Video - 0:37 Watch Savannah Guthrie's daughter Vale hug her idol, Peppa Pig Play Video - 0:37

Making a cake based on a popular cartoon wasn't the chef's idea, but he was obliged to please a very special customer: his 3-year-old.

As one would expect, the award-winning chef's version of the cake is very pretty and accurately captures the joy of the uber-popular anthropomorphic pig who always wears her signature red dress and loves to jump in muddy puddles — because she is a pig after all. Savannah Guthrie's daughter Vale is also a big fan of Peppa Pig, so she'd probably love this cake as much as much at Ottolenghi's son.

As one fan said on Twitter, "Wow, what would you have done if you WERE a fan?! Lovely! Oink!"

Same here! This was my attempt last year pic.twitter.com/xfKobJZ8qE — Kelly (@MrsGNo3) July 22, 2018

Ditto some 10 years back now. Think it was chocolate brownie underneath #thethingsyoudo pic.twitter.com/tt61YJc0Wx — Nina Turnbull (@Nina_Turnbull) July 22, 2018

Two people showed off the Peppa Pig cakes they had attempted in the past that were very impressive. Another, shared a photo of a cake that was really cute and would make any child smile ... and probably make a lot of adults laugh.

Our daughter turned 2 in June. This was my mother in lawâs effort! pic.twitter.com/adfpYPNKpU — Happy Project Ldn (@HappyProjectLDN) July 22, 2018

Of course, Ottolenghi isn't the only father out there who has tried to woo a child with cartoon-shaped foods.

Ashton Kutcher lovingly used pancake batter to make his daughter a "Paw Patrol" character — and sort of failed in the most delightful way possible. "What's this suppose to be?" she reportedly asked him.

It may take some time for Kutcher to get up to the level of Jimmy Kimmel's superb pancake-making skills. Perhaps he should give up the griddle and move on to making the hot dessert of the moment — a Peppa Pig cake!

Now, that's something that would be great to watch on "Nailed It!"