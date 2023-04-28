Wife makes nachos for ‘picky’ husband who refused dinner, sparking heated debate

A viral video of a woman making nachos for her "picky" husband after he refused to eat the salmon dinner she made him has ignited a heated debate on TikTok.

On April 26, Brianna Greenfield (@themamabrianna on TikTok), posted a TikTok that quickly went viral on multiple social media platforms. In the video, which has garnered 1.6 million views in less than 48 hours, the mother of two shares a post-dinner experience with her husband, Matt Greenfield, that has tongues wagging.

“My husband didn’t eat the dinner that I made…,” Greenfield writes in on-screen text at the start of the video. Viewers can see her grating a large block of cheese into a container, then pouring some tortilla chips into a square pan. “So let’s make him some nachos.”

Greenfield can then be seen adding meat and nacho cheese to the pan as more details about her husband are shared on the video. “If I don’t feed him, he literally won’t eat,” she wrote.

“This used to irritate me. Now I just blame his mother for never making him try salmon,” Greenfield wrote, as Meghan Trainor’s single “Mother” soundtracks the clip.

After Greenfield takes the cooked nachos out of a convection oven and shows them off to the camera, the video cuts to husband Matt, relaxing cross-legged in under a blanket on the couch, receiving the nachos without making eye contact with his wife.

"Moral of the story: always serve your kids allllll the food, even if they say they dont like it after the first time," she captioned the video. "25 years from now your child’s spouse will thank you."

The video only shows 40 seconds of the Greenfield's lives, but it spurred thousands and thousands of comments, many jokes and a whole lot of outrage. The video also went viral on Twitter, where a tweet sharing the TikTok along with an opinion of the situation, garnered over 40 million views.

“Ok this is a serious ick,” wrote the Twitter user.

Other people across social media had plenty to say about the optics of the Greenfield family’s post-salmon nachos.

“The way you just served him in his blankie on the couch,” wrote one TikTok commenter.

“RIGHT!!! That’s her adult child, not a partner through life’s challenges,” added another TikToker.

“Wait i dont see the problem with just letting him starve,” someone else tweeted.

“I hope you are joking. My husband could eat air,” commented another TikToker, the general reaction of viewers quickly becoming apparent.

“Somehow I knew he’d be full blanky mode,” tweeted another person.

“The way he’s tucked in on the couch is making me angry lmao,” wrote the original Twitter poster in a follow-up tweet.

“If my husband came home after I cooked dinner and told me he wasn’t eating it to make something else I’d laugh in his face,” someone else wrote on TikTok.

Greenfield responded to one of the more popular TikTok comments — “The man’s own hairline didn’t stick by him, but you did” — with a follow-up video.

In this one, Greenfield makes a bowl of macaroni and cheese and hands it to her husband, who makes eye contact this time, but still is relaxing under the same blanket. The song “Coming In Hot” by Andy Mineo and Lecrae soundtracks the clip.

“Babes noooo — how does this keep getting worse,” wrote a commenter, with sobbing emojis.

“Genuinely cannot tell if this is satire,” wrote another TikToker, adding to the tons of comments — some not even on the viral video itself, but other TikToks on her account — about the Greenfield’s relationship.

Greenfield, who has been married to her husband for seven years, says all the attention on this situation doesn’t faze her.

The Greenfield family. Courtesy Brianna Greenfield

“I had a feeling that the video would ruffle some feathers, but I did not expect it to blow up like it did,” Greenfield tells TODAY.com in an email, adding that she often films snippets of her daily life to share on social media.

“Anddddd sometimes I put sarcastic captions or exaggerate the story just for fun; it’s always interesting to see how people react to these 60-90 second videos, positive or negative,” she says.

The mother of two toddlers says she was simply sharing a look into what happened at dinnertime after a normal day. She works in healthcare and her husband works as a business analyst.

“I had made air fryer salmon for dinner that night along with a salad and rice, and knowing that my husband is not a fan of salmon, I had mentioned that I was planning to make nachos later,” Greenfield says. “The nachos were ‘Matt approved’ nachos with just tortilla chips, chicken, beef, and cheese on them. (Boring, I know, but in case you didn’t catch the vibe, he’s picky.)”

Greenfield adding cheese to the nachos. @themamabrianna via TikTok

In the past, Greenfield has shared other videos that have garnered comments about her husband from the internet — in fact, she even posted a video of Matt reading TikTok comments about him in the past. So, they’re taking the critical comments about nacho night in stride.

“My husband and I are genuinely entertained by the whole thing at this point. Some of the rude comments are hilariously clever!” Greenfield says.

“Thankfully, we have an excellent sense of humor and know the truth (that my husband is a wonderful husband and even better father) and don’t need validation from TikTok comments, but phew,” she continues. “I just want people to remember that there is always a person behind the video, and that the person can read what you’re commenting!”