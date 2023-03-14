Tessa Thompson confesses she’s ‘never had a hamburger’ and only recently tried an egg

Tessa Thompson, we'd like an eggsplanation.

The "Creed III" actor revealed to Vanity Fair in an Oscars red carpet interview that she has "never had a hamburger in my life" and only recently tried an egg.

When interviewer Amelia Dimoldenberg, host of the web interview series “Chicken Shop Date,” asked if that's because she's vegan or vegetarian, Thompson responded, "No, I eat other things, I've just never had a hamburger."

The 39-year-old also said that she just recently tried an egg, confessing, "I don't think they're great."

As Dimoldenberg, shocked by the new revelations, listed all the varieties of eggs to enjoy, Thompson replied, "That's the problem with them! It's like, pick a lane."

Finally, Thompson admitted that she does enjoy potatoes, to which Dimoldenberg called her out for appreciating the root vegetable's versatility over eggs'.

"Are you telling potatoes to stay in their lane? I don't think so," Dimoldenberg sarcastically joked.

Amid the more than 1,000 comments under the TikTok interview, several users voiced their sincere disbelief for Thompson's claims.

"No hamburgers? No eggs? In the words of Kandi Burress 'THE LIES!'" one user said.

Another wrote, "Yeh I don't believe it. Eggs are in sooo many meals."

We do know that mini Wagyu burgers were served at the post-Oscars Governors Ball, so perhaps right after the interview with Dimoldenberg, she indulged in her first one. Let's hope.

Thompson's newest film, "Creed III," was released this month and also stars Michael B. Jordan and Jonathan Majors.

In a recent interview with Refinery29, Thompson revealed another surprising tidbit: That she and Jordan went to couple's therapy together in character. However, she noted that the "line between character and us" became blurred.

"So funnily, it was the first time ... I’m probably saying too much. I’ll say it was an early experience in couples therapy for us both (personally), but it was as these characters, which is very weird," she explained. "But I think it reminded us of our own personal lives that going to therapy, even when a relationship is good, can be a good thing if you’re trying to just sharpen communication and figure out how someone works."

Noting that "Creed III" is essentially a big PSA for men and women to go to therapy, Thompson continued, saying that her and Jordan have seen each other through several stages of relationships, which came to light during these therapy sessions.

"So we know stuff about each other’s lives. We shared and talked about it. So therapy ended up starting at work and getting more personal," she said. "Also, it was a chance for us to really talk to a couples therapist and understand what are some of the things young parents who are trying to balance their own dreams and aspirations? What are the themes that you see? What are the things they might be up against? What might be their impediments to happiness or success as a couple?"

Perhaps one of those impediments could be the fact that she's never tried a hamburger before. That could potentially cause an rift in a relationship, you never know.