Tell us how Ina Garten inspired you

Share with us how Ina Garten has influenced you in your culinary and entertainment pursuits.
Ina Garten and Savannah Guthrie on the TODAY show, Nov. 22, 2022.Nathan Congleton / TODAY
By TODAY

Ina Garten will be taking over Studio 1A for a special day we’re calling, “Ina’s Holiday Table.” Wildly considered the ultimate hostess, we will all gather around the table for an inspired holiday get together on Thursday, December 8 for: Sharing traditions, decorations, food and how to celebrate with complete ease and joy. We want to hear how the celebrity chef has inspired YOU to cook and entertain. Tell us in the form below!

TODAY