Tabitha Brown speaks out after Food Network time slot shakeup: ‘I’m not going to change’

A Food Network star is speaking out following a scheduling shakeup regarding her TV show.

On Aug. 24, vegan cooking star Tabitha Brown took to her Instagram to share what she had on her mind regarding other people’s desire to change her. While wearing a very comfy-looking robe, Brown spoke candidly after news emerged that her Food Network game show, “It’s CompliPlated,” was being moved from its original primetime spot to weekday afternoons.

“Real quick, I know I’ve said this so many times before, but for whatever reason, people just don’t seem to believe me, OK,” says Brown in an Instagram Reel. “There is not a company, there is not a network, there is not a person, place, or thing that is going to change who I am.”

With her trademark sunny-but-direct disposition and a smile on her face to her 4.1 million Instagram followers, Brown continues to speak.

“If you don’t like the Tab that gives God glory, if you don’t like the vegan Tab, if you don’t like the cooking Tab, the mama Tab, if you don’t like my personality, if you don’t like everything that makes Tab Tab, don’t work with me,” Brown says, adding that she’s not going to change — for anyone. “I’m not going to shift a little bit for your audience. I’m not going to talk a little bit different for your comfort. I’m not going to change."

“This is who God created me to be. If it ain’t enough for you, then you’re not for me,” she continues. “And if I bring it to your attention that, ‘Wait, I don’t like how this feels; I feel like you’re trying to change me or erase my personality or my culture,’ and you get upset by that instead of hearing me from my heart, I also don’t want to be in business with you.”

“It’s not personal for you, but it’s personal for me,” Brown said. “With that being said, my new show ‘It’s CompliPlated’ has been moved from Thursdays at 9 p.m. to Tuesdays at 1 p.m. on Food Network.”

Without sharing what exactly inspired her express her thoughts on peer pressure, most commenters assumed she was talking about the events leading up to her show’s time slot being changed.

Many famous faces took to the comment section to show their support for Brown, including other Food Network stars like Kalen Allen and Cat Cora, who said “I fkn love you.” Sharon Stone commented with seven applause emojis, "RHOBH" star Garcelle Beauvais replied with four, and singer Michelle Williams replied with “That’s riiiiiiiiiiiiiight!!”

“Tuesday’s at 1! Somebody trying my auntie! Let’s collectively make sure these ratings are super high!!” wrote one commenter. Brown pinned this comment and replied to by saying, “Honey they can change days and time but they won’t change me!”

“One more time for the people in the back,” reads the caption Brown wrote to accompany her video, adding that she’s had to "break down a lot of walls and barriers to get to her freedom."

"I’m also not going to be quiet about when things feel wrong! I always come from my heart and I’m very direct and honest," she wrote. "In the entertainment world I know that’s frowned upon especially coming from a woman. Sometimes my niceness makes people think that I’m weak, but I’m not! I will keep speaking up for myself."

Brown ended the caption with an appreciative thank you to those she works with that “truly see” her, but said to those that “don’t see me for me but see me only for their benefit, I SEE YOU!”

Food Network has not responded to a request for comment from TODAY, but a spokesperson for the channel told People in a statement, “Tabitha’s energy and unique point of view are the reasons that we will continue to support It’s CompliPlated. We’ve moved the series to our daytime cooking block where diehard cooking fans, especially those who are looking for vegan dishes, can enjoy it.”