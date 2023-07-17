Stanley Tucci cooked dinner for Robert Downey Jr. at ‘Casa Tucci’

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Robert Downey Jr. got a little taste of Italy in Stanley Tucci's home.

The host of CNN's “Searching for Italy” cooked dinner for the Marvel star and 10 others over the weekend, according to separate videos they each posted on Instagram.

The “Devil Wears Prada” star posted his video July 16 with close-up shots of the Italian dish he prepared, baccalà alla livornese (braised salt cod), which included capers, fresh tomatoes, onions, garlic, black olives and green olives. He also prepared a pasta dish.

“I'm cooking for 12 people and need four pans,” the 62-year-old said as the camera showed his crowded stovetop and prep area.

The “Iron Man” star posted the day before Tucci, thanking him and his wife, Felicity Blunt, for hosting the dinner.

“Dinner @ Casa Tucci — Truly a gem of a fella, & Felicity made me feel like family. Check out @stanleytucci in Searching for Italy,” the 58-year-old captioned his behind-the-scenes video, which included Tucci making funny faces into the camera as he prepared the multi-course meal and Downey Jr. taking a bite of the pasta before doing an air fist pump over the taste.

Tucci has long been a food connoisseur and famously started production for “Searching for Italy” while recovering from oral cancer treatment. He told the New York Times in 2021 how his recovery impacted his ability to eat.

“It was hard because I could taste everything, but I couldn’t necessarily swallow,” he explained, detailing an incident involving steak Florentine. “I had to chew it for 10 minutes to get it down my throat … [Other times] I just had to get rid of the food.”

Tucci said he was fearful of potentially losing his sense of taste.

“I mean, if you can’t eat and enjoy food, how are you going to enjoy anything else?” he asked.

Tucci told TODAY in 2022 what food means to him now.

“It means everything to me. It’s sort of all I can think about,” he said. “CNN came to me and asked me to do this series a few years ago, and we’ve been able to make it happen ... It’s been a lifelong dream of mine to explore the regional cooking of it in as much detail as possible.”