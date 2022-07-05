It looks like things are getting hot and heavy between Sandra Lee and her boyfriend, Ben Youcef.

The former Food Network star posted a photo Monday of her and Youcef while in Italy’s Lake Como for her 56th birthday.

“Romantic Sunset cruise on Lake Como pre-party with my Ben.. so romantic and special for my birthday!!” she captioned a photo of them kissing. “Happy birthday everyone- may your kisses be filled with love and passion. Loving 56 so far! So grateful…Xoxo Sandy.”

It looks like the couple is having a pretty romantic trip, as evidenced by another photo Lee shared of her kissing Youcef on a balcony that may have inspired one of William Shakespeare's most beloved works.

“So lots to share from today on!! First and most importantly I am making my years count instead of counting the years,” she wrote Monday.

Yesterday my Pre-birthday day, a Magical day in Verona was spent at Juliet’s balcony (the Romeo and Juliet balcony) with my Ben. After this past year of health struggles, I know that life is too short not celebrate every single chance I can get. So looking forward to Ben’s next surprise! Yay Birthdays, what a gift they are!! Xo Sandy.”

On Tuesday, Lee managed to sum up her emotions with a photo she posted featuring her and Youcef — not smooching, this time.

“I am having the brightest of birthday Celebrating my 56th birthday in Lake Como,” she wrote.

“Villa d’Este is literally the most beautiful hotel i have every seen. On my birthday Ben and I visited the neighboring village of Torno and made sure to stop at a gorgeous little church for a blessing before my july 3 party.

“A few of my very dearest friends flew over in to help me celebrate and I got my own fireworks display followed by an incredible birthday cake covered in glittering white gum paste roses.

"My wish for all is a peaceful and lovely life ahead full of health and happiness. Time to go make some more memories! Sending love Sandy xoxo.”

Lee revealed in 2019 that she and former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo had broken up after 14 years together.

On Valentine’s Day earlier this year, she went Instagram official with Youcef in a series of photos she shared.

“So this happened! Ben happened! Love happened! Happiness happened! I was certain it never would again. I was shocked when it did,” she wrote, in part.