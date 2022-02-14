Sandra Lee shares tribute to boyfriend: ‘I swore I would never fall again’

Love is in the air for celebrity chef Sandra Lee.

The former Food Network star went Instagram official with her new boyfriend, actor and producer Ben Youcef, in honor of Valentine’s Day on Monday. Lee, 55, shared a gallery of pics of the couple smooching and snuggling with one another and gushed in her caption about how happy she was with Youcef by her side.

"So this happened! Ben happened! Love happened! Happiness happened! I was certain it never would again. I was shocked when it did," she wrote.

Lee, who announced her split from former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo in September 2019 after a 14-year relationship, went on to say she never thought she'd find love again. "I swore I would never fall again, trust again, love again or open myself up again," she wrote.

Lee also shared a wish for others to get lucky and find the person of their dreams, too.

"On our one year anniversary I shall share the story of how we met but until then, my wish for you is that no matter where you are, how old you are or what has happened, you can welcome hope back into your life again.

"This Valentines I wish you all an abundance of love, laughter, butterflies, long walks, intimate talks, chills, tender kisses, sweet moments and pure joy in the world," wrote the chef.

Lee ended her post by wishing fans a Happy Valentine’s Day and expressed her gratitude to Youcef for bringing her joy.

“Happy Valentine’s Day to all of you,” she wrote. “And to My Sweet Ben, thank you for making my heart feel whole again, alive again, and in love again."

Just last week, Lee told People that she and Youcef, who were first linked in the magazine's pages in August 2021, were "very happy" together.

“I think my friends have been a little jealous cause I haven’t been around as much,” joked Lee.