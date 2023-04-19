Here’s what the ‘Drag Race’ finalists eat after a night of performing

Drag queens kick, split, death-drop and lip-sync for tips (and sometimes for their lives on "RuPaul’s Drag Race," arguably making them certified athletes. So it’s no surprise that after a long gig, they’re hungry, thirsty and in desperate need of sustenance to fuel their bodies so they can do it all over again the next night.

Once the wigs, lashes and heels come off, it’s time for late-night eats, but choices are dictated by availability (sometimes bars close as late as 3 a.m.), health and, on the other end of the spectrum, those hard-to-ignore cravings for something sweet or greasy.

We caught up with the "Drag Race" Season 15 finalists at the finale-viewing party in New York City to ask them their favorite things to eat and drink after an evening of arduous performances. And while they may be used to spilling tea and looking fish, neither of the ingredients were top of mind for winner, Sasha Colby, as well as the other contestants.

Check out their responses below.

Winner: Sasha Colby

“After a long, tiring gig, I’d probably need water because when you’re all up in it, you can’t pee, so you need some sort of hydration. To be honest, my safe zone is ice cream. I can sit with a half gallon of rocky road, Baskin Robbins’ Jamoca Almond Fudge, and I’m a purist — I like a good vanilla with a little chocolate," says Colby.

"I (also) do like cooking. I grew up in Hawaii and am very Asian in cuisine, so I love stir-fries: fresh vegetables, good meat and some rice.”

Sasha Colby attends The Queerties 2023 Awards celebration at EDEN Sunset on February 28, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Chelsea Guglielmino / Getty Images

Runner-Up: Anetra

“My favorite thing, especially during events like this, me and Malaysia (Babydoll Fox) always get a pizza and just clean it up. Just pepperoni and some good energy," says Anetra.

"I can’t cook to save (my life). I can bake [...] cake best. Probably a nice, delicately frosted cake … you know I am very artistic.”

Anetra, "RPDR" Season 15 finalist attends RuPaul's Drag Race Finale Watch Party Event at Hard Rock Hotel on April 14, 2023 in New York City. Dave Kotinsky / Getty Images for MTV

Runner-Up: Mistress Isabelle Brooks

“Clearly I’m not a picky eater. I will eat and I chow down. I’m from Houston and Houston is so different because 3, 4 in the morning you can eat hibachi, Chinese food, pizza, barbecue … there are so many things open," says Brooks.

"After the gig, we have our favorite little Mexican restaurant and Lizzo actually said it’s her favorite restaurant, too, so shout out to Chapultepec Lupita in Houston, Texas. They always keep the girls fed.”

Mistress Isabelle Brooks performs on stage during RuPaul's Drag Race Finale Watch Party Event at Hard Rock Hotel on April 14, 2023 in New York City. Dave Kotinsky / Getty Images for MTV

Runner-Up: Luxx Noir London

“I kind of live off Fruit Punch Gatorade, so I would crack open an ice-cold Fruit Punch Gatorade and probably some green grapes. That’s what I really love," says London.

"I don’t want to try to overload my body with oil or fat right before bed because it’s not great, so I’ll eat light and then I’ll wake up in the morning and eat something to really get my day started. [...] That’s a lie, though, I do not eat breakfast most of the time. I typically just go straight to lunch because I wake up at noon.”

Luxx Noir London, "RPDR" Season 15 finalist attends RuPaul's Drag Race Finale Watch Party Event at Hard Rock Hotel on April 14, 2023 in New York City. Dave Kotinsky / Getty Images for MTV

Bonus: "RuPaul’s Drag Race" Season 14 Winner Willow Pill

“I love a bunch of hot wings and a bucket of ranch," says Pill.

"I almost went to culinary school. I used to love cooking. Now, I never cook. I’m just too tired to do it. I love GrubHub.”