Rihanna reveals pregnancy cravings: ‘I usually hate desserts’

Rihanna’s been thinking 'bout food late at night.

In her latest Vogue cover feature, the singer and cosmetics brand mogul spoke about the pregnancy cravings that have brought out her Barbadian roots.

“I usually hate desserts, but all of a sudden, you come close to me with a chocolate-covered donut, and you’ve got my heart forever,” she explained in the interview.

This past February, the “Anti” singer shared that her new stance on sweet foods almost gave her pregnancy away. Rihanna opted to remain tightlipped about her pregnancy with rapper A$AP Rocky even with friends during her early stages. By the time the singer shared news of her pregnancy with the world, her bump was already showing.

“It was harder for me to keep it from my posse because they’re around me. They know my habits,” the Fenty Beauty founder told E! News. “They’re like, ‘You don’t want something to drink? You’re not smoking?’ And I’m eating all the things I’m not used to eating. They know I hate sweets, and I’m all of a sudden asking for cookies and donuts. But finally, I just had to let it all out, and they were all shocked, of course, as the world was shocked as well.”

Besides sweets, Rihanna told Vogue that tangerines are another food item she can’t seem to shake. Opening up about her cravings, the singer told Vogue she eats the fruit by the dozen — but not before adding a sprinkle of salt to the mix.

“It has to be with salt and only with salt because, in Barbados, we take our fruits to the ocean and soak them,” she told Vogue. “Trust me, it really is a thing.”

The singer mentioned her tasty take on tangerines during the Vogue interview which occurred over dinner and at one of her favorite restaurants in Paris, Caviar Kaspia. Over a baked potato topped with caviar, Rihanna spoke on all things related to being an expecting mother and her headline-making takes on her pregnancy fashion which have made even today's more modern standards appear slightly frigid.

The baby will be the first for Rihanna and Rocky, who have been linked to each other for years. In her interview with Vogue, Rihanna did share that things between the two became serious during a cross-country road trip in which she cooked their food on a grill from Walmart. The two had decided to venture out onto the world on a tour bus during the COVID-19 lockdown in the summer of 2020. Their road trip, which took them from Los Angeles to New York, meant that they could sidestep public attention and be together.

In their latest issue, Vogue paints a unique picture of the artists during that time: Rihanna barefoot behind the grill and Rocky at her side, tie-dying T-shirts bought from local gas stations.

“I cooked our food on this little janky grill I bought from Walmart,” she told Vogue. “I still have it, too. It works like nobody’s business.”